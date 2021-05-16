Natasa Stankovic is all heart as Hardik Pandya walks alongside son Agastya taking baby steps. Watch video

Natasa Stankovic showered love as Hardik Pandya posted a video of their son, Agastya, taking his first baby steps. The cricketer shared a new video in which he can be seen walking side-by-side with nine-month-old Agastya in their house.

Hardik is holding Agastya's hand as they walk in the video. The title track of Akshay Kumar-starrer Hey Babyy (2007) plays in the background as the little one walks, almost on his own, with little support from his father. Hardik posted the video and captioned it with heart emojis. Natasha was among the first ones to comment and she showered the post with heart emojis. She also shared the video on Instagram Stories and added heart emojis.

Indian cricketers Kuldeep Yadav and KL Rahul dropped heart emojis on the post. Actor Suniel Shetty and the official handle of the IPL team Mumbai Indians also commented with heart emojis.

The video also gives us a glimpse of Natsha and Hardik's house. It has wooden showcases with trophies displayed.

Earlier in the day, Natasa had shared a video on Instagram Stories, in which Hardik could be seen playing with Agastya in an inflatable pool.

On Saturday, Natasa shared a video in which she and Hardik could be seen encouraging Agastya as he took baby steps between his parents. After he successfully walked over to Natasa, a person (off camera), said, "Ab papa ke paas (go to dad now)." Natasa also shared a few images with Agastya and captioned them as, "Time flies."





Natasa and Hardik got engaged on January 1 last year on a yacht in Dubai. Talking about how he fell for Natasa, Hardik had told crickettimes.com in an interview, “I got her by talking. She saw someone in a hat at a place where I met her, wearing a hat, a chain, a watch, at 1 am. So she thought he is ‘alag prakaar ka aadmi aaya’ (different kind of person came).”

