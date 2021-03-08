IND USA
bollywood

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Shamas, accused of violence by his wife Aaliya, reacts to their reconciliation

  • Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Shamas has reacted to news of that Nawaz and his wife, Aaliya, are willing to reconcile. Aaliya had accused Shamas of physical abuse.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 07:11 PM IST

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Shamas, who had been accused of physical violence by Nawaz's wife, Aaliya, has said that their reconciliation is unrelated to his personal issues with her. Aaliya recently announced that she is ready to reconcile with Nawaz, and wants to recant her divorce notice.

Shamas said that he loves his nephew and niece, and that his issues with their mother shouldn't interfere with their parents' issues with each other.

"Nawaz ek acha insaan hai (Nawaz is a good man). His speciality is that he never leaves anybody in the lurch," he told The Times of India. He continued, "I love these two kids very much. I can do anything for them. They too love me a lot and everyone (in the family) knows this. Nawaz bhai is the head of the family and whatever is good and right for him will be good and right for us too."

Previously, Aaliya claimed in an interview with BollywoodLife that Nawazuddin’s family has a history of mistreating their women. “He (Nawaz) had never raised his hands on me, but the shouting and arguments had become unbearable. You could say though that only that was left. Yes, but his family has mentally and physically tortured me a lot. His brother had even hit me. His mother and brothers and sisters-in-law used to stay with us only in Mumbai. So, I’ve been bearing a lot for too many years. His first wife had also left him for this reason alone,” she said.

Also read: Divorce may be cancelled, but Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife Aaliya aren't living together

Last week, Aaliya said that she'd had a change of heart about the separation, and is now willing to give their relationship a second chance. She also said that she is open to resolving her differences with Shamas.

nawazuddin siddiqui divorce nawazuddin siddiqui brother nawazuddin siddiqui aaliya nawazuddin siddiqui

