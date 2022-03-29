Nawazuddin Siddiqui travels incognito in Mumbai local to arrive in time for interview; fans say, 'he's a gem'. Watch

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is being praised by fans for his humility after he was seen travelling in a Mumbai local train. A video shared by a fan on Instagram on Tuesday showed the actor on a platform on the Mumbai local and later sitting in a train. The actor himself also revealed that he was travelling in a train to avoid getting stuck in Mumbai traffic. Also Read| Nawazuddin Siddiqui on 10 years of Kahaani: After I did this film, there was no looking back for me

In the video, the actor could be seen dressed in a red t-shirt and black track pants, with his face fully covered in a white mask, a cap, and a pair of sunglasses. The Instagram user captioned the video, "Nawazuddin Siddiqui at Mumbai local train seating opposite of me."

The video has been shared across social media since then, and fans of the actor have been praising him. One wrote, "Good awareness," while another commented, "he's a gem." A third one wrote, "Houseful of talent, hard work and humility! #Respect."

Others said the actor should not have been clicked on camera as he travelled. An Instagram user wrote, "He is also human only," while another said, “Let’s make it normal for them to travel this way. Rather than gathering around pouncing.”

Meanwhile, others realised that it was the same train ride that Nawazuddin was mentioning at ABP Ideas of India event in Mumbai on Saturday. It was revealed that Nawaz was in Kerala in the morning, and was shooting at Meera Road before the interview, which was far away from event venue. In order to reach on time, he boarded the local train and then took a lift from someone. When asked, how he managed to do so without other travellers noticing him, Nawaz said, "I wore a safa and a mask. Aajkal easy ho gaya hai mask ke wajah se (it has become easy these days due to face masks)."

After the video of his train ride emerged on Instagram, a fan wrote, "So that's how he came to that interview." Another wrote, "Yes he confirmed it on abp interview." Others admitted that it was hard to recognise him in a mask, while one noted, "no one else recognised him." One joked, "Baap ka bhai ka badla lene ja rahe hai undercover hokar (he is going to take revenge for his father and brother by going undercover)," referring to his famous line from Gangs of Wasseypur 2.

Nawazuddin was last seen in Sudhir Mishra's Serious Men, which started streaming on Netflix in October 2020. He will be seen alongside Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff in Heropanti 2 which is slated for an April 29 release.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON