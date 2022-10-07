Neena Gupta remembers Goodbye co-actor Arun Bali with heartfelt note, shares throwback pic

Neena Gupta paid tribute to veteran actor Arun Bali after his demise on Friday in Mumbai. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture with him from sets of Parampara series. In the picture, Arun is dressed up as a sadhu (holy man) with rudraksha around his neck and Neena wore a red-brown saree while sitting on a floor. Arun Bali was last seen in Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta-starrer Goodbye, which released on October 7. He is well known for essaying Harshvardhan Wadhwa in Kumkum. (Also read: Veteran actor Arun Bali dies at 79 in Mumbai, fans pay tribute: 'He was so good in every role')

She captioned the picture, “Goodbye #ArunBali. My first day of shoot on the Parampara series set years ago with Arun Bali. So glad we got to shoot recently for Goodbye.”

One of her fans wrote, “Oh! I distinctly remember his Toba Tek Singh. That one is etched in my mind forever. RIP (handfolded emoji). Another fan commented, “Hope all your wishes come true ma'am! Goodbye will be a blockbuster.” Other fan got saddened and wrote, “Painful.” Many fans paid tribute to the late actor and hoped that he rests in peace.

Neena made her acting debut with Saath Saath in 1982. She later acted in several films such as Mandi, Rihaee, Badhaai Ho and Suraj Ka Satvan Ghoda among others.

Arun Bali was last starred in Goodbye directed by Vikas Bahl which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta, Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati, Elli AvrRam, Sahil Mehta, among others. It is produced by by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures. The story of the film is based on the death of a family member played by Neena. Her husband (Amitabh) wishes to cremate her in a traditional way, their daughter (Rashmika) questions all the archaic rituals.

Neena was last seen in Netflix's show Masaba Masaba 2 which starred her daughter Masaba Gupta in a lead role.

