Neena Gupta reveals fiancé cancelled wedding over a silly reason, told him this when he came back 6 months later

Actor Neena Gupta recently shared her candid thoughts about how her life has been more about adapting to her circumstances than choosing to be a single mother or not marry a certain fiancé. Talking to Humans of Bombay, the actor said that when a fiancé who broke up with her came back after six months, she asked him to ‘f**k off’. Neena Gupta spoke about how her fiancé postponed their marriage at the last minute.

Neena Gupta on her fiancé chooses sinuses over her Neena gave the example of how she was once engaged to speak about how she went along with her circumstances. Without naming the person, she said, “I was engaged to one guy who ditched me at the last minute. In my mind, I was set to have a kid, and I was engaged, I had the ring. I had gone to Delhi to buy my jewellery and clothes. Suddenly, I got a call from him that he is not going ahead with it.”

Her fiancé incidentally told her their wedding couldn’t happen because he had to get his sinuses operated on. Neena said, “He said he needs to undergo a sinus operation. I said, it’s not a very major issue and can be done later too. I kept asking his parents what had happened, and to this date, I still don’t know why he did it. When he came back after six months or something and said, I wanna marry you. I said, f**k off. Now I don’t.”