Neena Gupta reveals fiancé cancelled wedding over a silly reason, told him this when he came back 6 months later
Actor Neena Gupta opened up about how a fiancé who broke up with her before their wedding tried to win her back, but she wasn't interested.
Actor Neena Gupta recently shared her candid thoughts about how her life has been more about adapting to her circumstances than choosing to be a single mother or not marry a certain fiancé. Talking to Humans of Bombay, the actor said that when a fiancé who broke up with her came back after six months, she asked him to ‘f**k off’.
Neena Gupta on her fiancé chooses sinuses over her
Neena gave the example of how she was once engaged to speak about how she went along with her circumstances. Without naming the person, she said, “I was engaged to one guy who ditched me at the last minute. In my mind, I was set to have a kid, and I was engaged, I had the ring. I had gone to Delhi to buy my jewellery and clothes. Suddenly, I got a call from him that he is not going ahead with it.”
Her fiancé incidentally told her their wedding couldn’t happen because he had to get his sinuses operated on. Neena said, “He said he needs to undergo a sinus operation. I said, it’s not a very major issue and can be done later too. I kept asking his parents what had happened, and to this date, I still don’t know why he did it. When he came back after six months or something and said, I wanna marry you. I said, f**k off. Now I don’t.”
Neena Gupta’s public relationships
When Neena was in college, she married an IITan named Amlan Kusum Ghose, but they parted ways within a year of marriage. She was also briefly engaged to music composer Shaarangdev Pandit, the son of the renowned singer Pandit Jasraj.
In the late 1980s, Neena was in a relationship with Vivian Richards, who was already married. The West Indies cricketer and actor had their daughter, Masaba Gupta, in 1989, whom Neena raised as a single mom. Neena married businessman Vivek Mehra in 2008 in a private ceremony in the US.
Neena was last seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and has Vadh 2 lined up next.
