Neena Gupta says 'betis are the best' as she dines with daughter Masaba Gupta in Italy. Watch

Veteran actor Neena Gupta is currently vacationing in Italy. On Friday, she shared a video of herself from Italy's Florence. The video also featured her daughter Masaba Gupta. Masaba and Neena were recently seen together in the Netflix show Masaba Masaba 2. Also Read: Neena Gupta on Masaba Gupta's struggle with acne, curly hair: 'She would look at my long hair, skin and wonder...'

Sharing the video, Neena wrote, “Sach Kahun Toh (Honestly speaking), ‘Betis (Daughters) are the Best’. @masabagupta." In the video, Neena says, “This is Florence. We are sitting outside a hotel, having dinner. It is so beautiful. The food is so beautiful and I am with my very beautiful daughter.”

Masaba Gupta commented, “More like beautiful stressed out daughter." One fan wrote, “I agree, betis are actually the best.” Agreeing with Neena, another one said, “A son is a son till he gets a wife. A daughter is a daughter for all your life." While one disagreed with Neena and wrote, “I think children are children, no matter if they are male or female," many others agreed with her.

Neena and Masaba have appeared together in both seasons of Masaba Masaba on Netflix. The first season of the show was released in 2020 and the second season was dropped last month. Apart from Neena and Masaba, it starred Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore, Kusha Kapila, Kareema Barry, Barkha Singh, Ram Kapoor, and Armaan Khera.

Neena made her acting debut with Saath Saath in the year 1982. She later acted in films such as Mandi, Rihaee, Drishti, and, Suraj Ka Satvan Ghoda. Neena also bagged several international projects such as The Deceivers, In Custody, and Cotton Mary, as well as popular TV shows like Mirza Ghalib and Saans.

Neena will be seen next in Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Goodbye. The film is directed by Vikas Bahl and will also star actor Rashmika Mandanna.

