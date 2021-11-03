Neena Gupta suggests tears are in store for those who fall in love with married men: ‘Don’t wear mascara’

Veteran actor Neena Gupta, in a new Instagram Reels video, suggested that falling in love with a married man comes with its share of grief. She started out by sharing with her followers a quote she read in a book, “If you fall in love with a married man, don’t wear mascara.”

“Did you understand what I am trying to say?” Neena asked in Hindi. “All this sounds very nice but no matter how much you are made to understand, when it happens to you… You know what I am trying to say,” she added. +

Last year, Neena shared a video, cautioning fans against falling in love with married men. She painted a hypothetical picture, about how a man would convince you that he is not getting along with his wife but is not ending the marriage because of the children. Going on holidays would be tough, as he would have to lie to his family, and so would spending the nights.

Neena said that at some point, you would want to marry the man and ask him to divorce his wife. At first, he would make excuses saying that property and bank accounts are involved. She said that you would get ‘panicky’ and ‘frustrated’, and eventually, the man will ask you to ‘f*** off’.

“Do not fall in love with a married man. I have done this before, I have suffered. That’s why I am telling my friends, you all, try not to do it,” she ended the video.

Neena fell in love with the already married former West Indies cricketer, Sir Vivian Richards, back in the 1980s. Their daughter, fashion designer Masaba Gupta, while Neena was unmarried. In the past, Neena has talked about how Masaba ‘suffered’ because of the decision.

