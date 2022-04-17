Neetu Kapoor's son-in-law Bharat Sahni jokingly threatens paparazzo after Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor party: 'Bahar nikal'

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor's son-in-law, businessman Bharat Sahni jokingly threatened a paparazzo. The duo returned home along with Neetu's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni after actor-couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding party. In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Neetu spoke about a photographer Rohit, who was present outside their home. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding party: Shah Rukh Khan attends in incognito mode with Gauri Khan, Malaika Arora)

Neetu said, "Mujhe itna tang kiya hai Rohit ne, itna tang kiya hai. Mera dimaag khaya hai (Rohit annoyed me so much. He exhausted me)." At this, Bharat who was standing behind Neetu, went forward. He said, "Rohit kaun hai? Rohit kaun hai? Bahar nikal, bahar nikal (Who's Rohit? Come out)."

Neetu pointed at the person, who wasn't seen on the camera. She then smiled and said, "Ek baar m ajao hann Rohit (Come out Rohit)." Riddhima Kapoor Sahni told Bharat, "Rohit is mom's favourite."

Neetu told Bharat that Rohit "very cutely" asked her questions. As the video continued, the paparazzi told Neetu that Ranbir is 'everyone's love'. She replied, "Mera bhi hai. Bohut simple hai (Mine too. He's very simple)."

Several celebrities attended the wedding party including Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, and Malaika Arora.

Ayan Mukerji, Shweta Bachchan, Shakun Batra, Rohit Dhawan and his wife Janhvi, Luv Ranjan and his wife Alisha Vaid, Aditya Roy Kapur, Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor, Aditya Seal, Juno Chopra, Pritam Chakraborty were also seen arriving for the party.

The party was held at Ranbir's home Vastu in Bandra where the two tied the knot on Thursday after five years of dating. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir's wedding festivities, which began on Wednesday, were a tight-knit affair.

Sharing a series of pictures from their wedding ceremony, Alia posted a note on Instagram. She wrote, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."

