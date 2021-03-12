Neha Kakkar performs at wedding while husband Rohanpreet Singh dances in the crowd, watch videos
- Vindu Dara Singh has shared videos from a wedding where Neha Kakkar set the stage on fire while her husband Rohanpreet Singh hyped her up from the sidelines. Watch here.
Videos of singer Neha Kakkar performing at a wedding she attended with husband Rohanpreet Singh are being shared online by one of the guests, Vindu Dara Singh.
Neha and Rohanpreet tied the knot last year after a whirlwind romance. They have appeared on reality shows and in music videos together.
On Friday, Vindu took to Instagram to share several videos of Neha and Rohanpreet at the wedding. While Neha performed a medley of her songs on stage, Rohanpreet danced among the crowd. "God bless this rab ne bana di Jodi @nehakakkar & @rohanpreetsingh," he captioned one of the posts.
Just a day prior, the couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport, posing for the paparazzi. “Looks like our pre wedding shoot!" Neha commented on a video of them at the airport, posted by a paparazzi account.
Neha and Rohanpreet met in August at the shoot of the music video of Nehu Da Vyah. They tied the knot in October. Designer Anita Dongre, who designed their outfits for the mehendi and sangeet functions, shared the story of their romance.
Neha told her that she was drawn to Rohanpreet's looks and his demeanour. “My first impression of him was that he was so good to each and every person on the set. And undeniably, he was the cutest boy I had ever come across. The attraction was strong. I think it was really in those initial moments itself that I knew he was the one for me,” she said.
Neha is waiting for the release of her new single, Marjaneya, whose music video is set to feature Bigg Boss 14 Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla.
