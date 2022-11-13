Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra hold hands, go for romantic stroll at night in Las Vegas, fans say ‘hottest couple’. See pic

Nick Jonas is in Las Vegas and performed with his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas at a Jonas Brothers concert on Saturday. Nick’s wife, actor Priyanka Chopra, who recently returned to the US from a week-long solo trip to India, was also there to support him. On Sunday, Priyanka shared a new photo of herself and Nick from their latest outing. Also read: Priyanka Chopra shares her cutest pic ever with Nick Jonas and Malti upon LA return. See here

Priyanka took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of Nick Jonas and herself as they held hands and walked on a path flanked by plants, in what appeared to be a hotel. Nick wore a yellow jacket with a pair of denims and white sneakers, while Priyanka wore a red overcoat with black boots and carried a tiny black handbag. Their faces were not visible as the photo was clicked from behind them when they took their romantic stroll. Sharing it, Priyanka wrote, “Vegas nights with bae (baby).”

The same photo was shared on a fan page and received a lot of love from Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas fans. One person wrote, “Love you Nickyanka (Nick and Priyanka).” Another fan commented, “Hottest couple.” Some fans said they wanted to see more pictures of the two from the night. A comment read, “Priyanka… we need more pics.” Another person wanted to see the actor’s look, in particular, and wrote, “We need more pics of her outfit, cuties!”

Earlier on Thursday, after returning to LA, Priyanka had shared a photo of herself with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in her arms, and Nick by their side. The actor captioned the post, "Home." She added a heart emoji, an evil eye emoji and a folded hand emoji it. She returned to the US after being in India for almost a week.

Earlier this month, Priyanka had arrived in Mumbai after a gap of three years. During her stay in Mumbai, Priyanka was busy with promotional events for her haircare brand. She later travelled to Lucknow, where she stepped out on field trips for UNICEF as their goodwill ambassador.

