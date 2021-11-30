Nick Jonas reacts as fan shouts Priyanka Chopra's name and tells her 'I love you'. Watch

Ahead of their third wedding anniversary, actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband, singer Nick Jonas attended the 2021 British Fashion Awards in London. Several videos emerged from the event of the couple showering each other with love.

In one of the videos, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are seen seated in the audience. Priyanka then gets up to make her way to the stage. She turns to get her coat, which is hanging on the chair. Nick immediately pulls his chair away and holds her coat, helping her to put it on. After a little struggle, Priyanka manages to get the coat on. Nick and Priyanka also shared a quick kiss before she got up and walked away.

Reacting to the video, a fan commented on the post, "Thank you for treating her like a queen she is. He is the best." Another fan also said, "This is so sweet and heartwarming !! Nick need to be given a medal, he's such a loving, caring, helping and protective gentleman/husband." "Love them, Nick is truly a gentleman," said a fan.

In another video, Priyanka and Nick were seen arriving at the venue of the award ceremony. As they got down and started walking, a few fans standing nearby shouted her name, Priyanka smiled and waved at them. A fan then said, "Priyanka, I love you." Nick then turned his head and looked at them.

Priyanka also took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a bunch of pictures. She posed solo and also with Nick for the camera. For the event, Priyanka wore a flower-printed ensemble by designer Richard Quinn. Nick sported a dark blue coloured suit. Priyanka also took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a bunch of pictures.

The couple attended their last event together in May when Nick hosted the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. Priyanka supported her husband who was recovering from a cracked rib at that time.

Priyanka recently participated in the Netflix special Jonas Brothers Family Roast and poked fun at her husband alongside Sophie Turner, Lilly Singh and Pete Davidson. "Nick and I have a 10-year age gap, and there are many '90s pop culture references he doesn't understand, and I have to explain them to him... He teaches me how to use TikTok, for example, and I teach him what a successful acting career looks like," she said in the show.

The duo also shared heartwarming posts on Thanksgiving. Along with photos in which both could be seen cuddling, Nick wrote, "Happy Thanksgiving everyone! Grateful for you @priyankachopra." Meanwhile, Priyanka wrote, "So much to be grateful for. Friends, family. I love you @nickjonas. Happy thanksgiving to everyone celebrating."

Meanwhile, Priyanka has multiple projects in the pipeline including The Matrix Resurrections, Jim Strouse's Text For You, and the drama series Citadel co-created by Joe and Anthony Russo. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.