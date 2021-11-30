Nikita Dutta says 'tears rolled down uncontrollably' after two bikers snatched her phone, Abhishek Bachchan reacts

Nikita Dutta, who was seen in The Big Bull earlier this year, shared a ‘torrid’ experience involving two phone snatchers. The actor took to Instagram and revealed she was walking through a street in Bandra when two men riding a bike snatched her phone.

“Sharing a torrid experience I had yesterday, which was very traumatic and has given me a rough 24 hours. I was walking on the 14th road in Bandra around 7.45 pm in the evening. Two men came on a bike from behind, tapped me on my head, which suddenly disoriented me for a moment and the pillion snatched my phone from my hand. They were on the move when they did this. So before I could react they fled away,” she wrote.

“For almost 3-4 seconds I was in absolute shock as I didn't register what just happened. By the time I gathered myself and ran behind the bike, they had gone too far. The walkers nearby were sweet enough to rush for help. A kind man on a two-wheeler even tried to follow them after hearing me yell for help but was in vain in keeping track as they drove rashly and just got away in no time. With all the helplessness and rage I felt in that instance it almost gave me a panic attack,” she added.

Nikita said that there were a few Good Samaritans who came forward and helped her calm down and gave her some water as well. “Was lucky enough to have some very helpful people around who calmed me down gave me some water as tears rolled down uncontrollably. Later I did file a complaint at the Bandra police station. Did all the needful things as per procedure. Writing this message in hope to create awareness. I hope this doesn't happen to anyone else and no one has to experience losing their hard-earned money like this without any fault of theirs,” she concluded her post.

The actor received love and support from her friends in the industry. Abhishek Bachchan took to the comments section and wrote, “Take care.” Singer Shirley Setia wrote, “Oh god.. hope you’re okay!”

Nikita is known for her work in television and movies. On the small screen, she's starred in shows such as Dream Girl - Ek Ladki Deewani Si and Ek Duje Ke Vaaste. She has starred in films such as Gold, Lust stories, Kabir Singh and Maska.

