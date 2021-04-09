Nimrat Kaur: Looking forward to working more in Bollywood this year onwards

While 2020 was a difficult year for everyone in the film industry, things have picked up this year. Even for Nimrat Kaur things are looking up and the actor who has started shooting a new film, her first Hindi film in five years, says she is going to make sure that she takes up more films here on.

“I feel that as difficult as 2020 was, it brought very important realizations for us. I had my own awakening, which I really hope I am able to hold on to that. I don’t want to lose that now since everything is pretty much back to normalcy. Moving forward in 2021, I am really looking forward to working more, taking up lot more work,” says Kaur, who has started shooting her film Dasvi.

Talking about the film, which also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam, the 39-year-old actor says since it is still very early on in the shooting process, it is very much a blur.

“Let’s just say that I am warming up (laughs). It is really exciting to be back on camera and that too in a Hindi feature film. It really an out of body experience to be on sets right now,” she adds.

But it must have been something great about the film and her role which prompted Kaur to come out of her hiatus in Bollywood

“I mean actually I have taken up this film because it is a departure for me from every other thing that I have ever done, I always wanted to. I have never been offered such a part and I have never come across an opportunity like this one. And it was really a no brainer for me when I heard just one line of the movie. I didn’t even want to hear the narration,” explains the actor, whose last Hindi film was Airlift in 2016.

Besides work, Kaur is also looking forward to shifting to her new house this year. “I was supposed to move out of my house last year. I can’t wait for that to happen now. I had to stop everything last year and I had to start afresh a month back. So no long term plans as such. I just want adventures to come my way which I haven’t even anticipated and expected,” she concludes.