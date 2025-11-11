‘None of my marriages succeeded, but…’: Lucky Ali opens up on his three marriages and five children

Lucky Ali, son of actor Mehmood, has been a part of the entertainment industry since a long time, famous for his hit songs like O Sanam, Gori Teri Aankhen and Na Tum Jaano Na Hum. Over the years, he has moved through the music space at his own pace. Lucky Ali turned 67 in September this year.

Recently, he opened up about his personal life and offered a direct, matter-of-fact account of his three marriages and his family.

Lucky Ali got married three times and is a father to five children, but he does not believe that a relationship must last in the same form throughout a person’s life.

Lucky Ali opens up about his previous marriages

In an interview with Navbharat Times, the singer discussed his three marriages and the life that followed each one.

“It’s not essential that you begin and conclude life with the same partner,” he said.

“None of my marriages succeeded, but all my relationships remain intact. We may not live together, but we are always there for one another,” he added, describing the bond as something that changes form but does not disappear.

Inside Lucky Ali’s marriages and children

His first marriage was to Meaghan Jane McCleary, with whom he has two children: daughter Tasmia and son Ta’awwuz. His second marriage was to Inaya, a Persian partner, and they also have two children together: daughter Sara and son Raiyan.

In 2010, he married Kate Elizabeth Hallam, a British model. Their son, Dani Maqsood Ali, was born the same year. The marriage ended in 2017.

For Ali, each relationship contributed to who he became. He said the marriages came to an end, but the connection with each partner did not. They still speak to each other. The relationships remain, even if life has moved forward. His focus, he added, is steady when it comes to his five children.

Ali remains in contact with his former partners and continues to focus on his five children. He did not indicate any plans for changes in his personal or professional direction.

FAQs

How many times has Lucky Ali been married?

He has been married three times.

How many children does Lucky Ali have?

Lucky Ali has five children from three partners.

What did Lucky Ali say about his marriages?

He said the marriages did not last, but the relationships and respect remained.