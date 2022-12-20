Nora Fatehi says she worked all her life for FIFA World Cup 2022 performance: 'From my high school auditorium stage...'

Nora Fatehi thanked her fans and team after receiving all the appreciation for her recent performance during the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Sunday. Hours after she performed at the Lusail Stadium, Nora said that she had been preparing for this very moment, all her life. (Also read: Nora Fatehi sets stage on fire as she performs Light The Sky at FIFA final)

She shared a clip from the event and wrote on Instagram, "And then it happened.. Fifa Worldcup closing ceremony.. Light the sky.. @fifaworldcup hands down the most beautiful epic moment in my career! The World was watching….I worked all my life for this very moment! From my high school auditorium stage to this!! Worldcup stadium stage! unbelievable."

She added, "For the ones who messaged and called after seeing this moment, thank u it means a lot. Special thanks to my team @amine_el_hannaoui @stevenroythomas @marianna_mukuchyan @anups_ @dirkalexanderphotography @amitthakur_hair @aasthasharma."

For her performance, Nora was accompanied by Balqees, Rahma Riad, and Manal, who sang the world cup anthem, Light The Sky. She also sang a portion of the anthem in English and Hindi as she sang and danced with a number of backup dancers.

Earlier, Nora had performed at the FIFA fan festival on December 1 in Doha and danced to several Bollywood hit songs including her own popular numbers, Saki Saki. Nora also waved the Indian flag and screamed Jai Hind during her performance.

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone and former Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas unveiled the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Shah Rukh Khan, Farah Khan, Mohanlal, Ranveer Singh, Mamooty, Kartik Aaryan, and a few others also attended the finale match in Qatar.

Nora was recently seen in the special song Jedha Nasha from Ayushmann Khurrana's new film An Action Hero. The film also starred Jaideep Ahlawat and received good reviews.

Next up, Nora has a comedy lined up for release. Titled 100%, the film features her alongside John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, and Shehnaaz Gill.

