Not Dhurandhar 2, Toxic, Jana Nayagan, or Spirit, this ₹350 crore project is the most anticipated Indian film of 2026

The Internet Movie Database (IMDb) has unveiled its list of most anticipated Indian movies of 2026, a list of 20 films, both big and small, in 5 different languages, that have sparked the most curiosity among film fans in the country. And even as Dhurandhar 2, Toxic, and Jana Nayagan are currently dominating conversations nationwide, none of them have topped the list. That spot is reserved for the King himself, both literally and figuratively. A still from the most anticipated Indian film of 2026.

The most anticipated Indian film of 2026 King, Shah Rukh Khan’s roaring return to the theatres after over 2 years, is at the top spot of the list. The Sidharth Anand film features Shah Rukh alongside daughter Suhana Khan for the first time, alongside a bevvy of stars, including Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film beat Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana Part One, which secured the second spot. Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan, which is currently embroiled in a CBFC certification row, rounds up the top 3.