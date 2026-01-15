Not Dhurandhar 2, Toxic, Jana Nayagan, or Spirit, this ₹350 crore project is the most anticipated Indian film of 2026
IMDb has revealed its list of most anticipated Indian movies of 2026, with a Shah Rukh Khan film beating ones starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Prabhas.
The Internet Movie Database (IMDb) has unveiled its list of most anticipated Indian movies of 2026, a list of 20 films, both big and small, in 5 different languages, that have sparked the most curiosity among film fans in the country. And even as Dhurandhar 2, Toxic, and Jana Nayagan are currently dominating conversations nationwide, none of them have topped the list. That spot is reserved for the King himself, both literally and figuratively.
The most anticipated Indian film of 2026
King, Shah Rukh Khan’s roaring return to the theatres after over 2 years, is at the top spot of the list. The Sidharth Anand film features Shah Rukh alongside daughter Suhana Khan for the first time, alongside a bevvy of stars, including Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film beat Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana Part One, which secured the second spot. Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan, which is currently embroiled in a CBFC certification row, rounds up the top 3.
Other most anticipated Indian films
The top list includes a diverse range of Hindi and South films. Prabhas’ Spirit is at number 4, followed by Yash’s Toxic. Salman Khan’s war drama, Battle of Galwan, is at #6. Another Bollywood war drama - Border 2 - is also in the top 10. Two spy thrillers from Hindi cinema - Alia Bhatt’s Alpha and Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 - also make it to the top 10. The most surprising entry in the top 10 is Pradeep Ranganathan's Love Insurance Kompany, a Tamil sci-fi romantic comedy.
How IMDb determined the most anticipated films
The list of most anticipated films revealed by IMDb has been determinted by the actual page views of the more than 250 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide, according to a press release from IMDb India.
The list includes 10 Hindi films, five in Telugu, three in Tamil, one in Malayalam, and one in Kannada. Actors like Nayanthara (Toxic and Patriot), Yash (Ramayana Part 1 and Toxic), Sunny Deol (Ramayana Part 1 and Border 2), Prabhas (Spirit and Fauzi), Ranbir Kapoor (Ramayana Part 1 and Love & War), Alia Bhatt (Alpha and Love & War), and Triptii Dimri (Spirit and O Romeo) have multiple films in the list.
