Not just Jab We Met's Geet-Aditya, Reddit feels DDLJ's Raj-Simran, YJHD's Naina-Kabir would also divorce; here's why

During the promotion of his upcoming movie Deva, Shahid Kapoor angered the internet after he claimed that Jab We Met's Aditya and Geet would get divorced. This statement has sparked a debate on Reddit about which on-screen Bollywood couples might have separated after their "happy endings." Reddit debates which Bollywood film couple would get divorced after their 'happy endings'.

(Also Read: Shahid Kapoor agrees Jab We Met's Aditya, Geet would get divorce: She's her own favourite, who can ever put up with her?)

While Reddit users are divided whether Geet (Kareena Kapoor) and Aditya (Shahid Kapoor) from Jab We Met," opinions were strong about other iconic Bollywood couples, such as Naina (Deepika Padukone) and Kabir (Ranbir Kapoor) from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Simran (Kajol) and Raj (Shah Rukh Khan) from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ).

Reddit thinks Raj-Simran, Naina-Kabir would get divorced

While Raj and Simran had their happy ending in DDLJ after her father agreed to let her marry Raj, one Reddit user explained why the DDLJ couple might separate, writing, "Raj was too immature. They ran away together without knowing each other's personalities." Another commented, "Raj and Simran, because that’s what the 'hero couple' trope is, isn’t it?" A third user added, "I see less likelihood of divorce. Even though Raj doesn’t do much other than hang out with his friends, he’s rich and will eventually join his father’s business. Simran’s character never showed any concern about ambition in her partner, anyway."

Explaining why Naina and Kabir from YJHD might end up divorced, one Reddit user said, "There’s a high likelihood of separation. The couple is just too incompatible." Another wrote, "Although I love Naina and Kabir to the core, adulting made me realise that whenever a girl loves more, she often gets hurt. So, yep, Naina and Kabir, because Naina loved Kabir more than he ever loved her." Another comment read, "Naina might be married in her mind (IFYYK), but Kabir is too flamboyant to settle down." Someone else added, "Naina and Kabir have too much ambition and no compromise on either side."

Some users also speculated that Kabir and Preeti from Kabir Singh and Maddy and Reena from Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein might not stay together despite their happy endings in the movies.

What Shahid Kapoor said

Shahid Kapoor, who played Aditya in Jab We Met, told The Indian Express that Aditya and Geet would separate because Geet was too self-absorbed. He said, "That’s actually a fun idea—that Geet and Aditya are now breaking up because they’re frustrated with each other. Aditya is like, ‘She is her own favourite; who can ever put up with her?’” This statement disappointed many fans, with some taking to social media to express their disagreement.

One Reddit user countered Shahid’s remarks, writing, "Geet and Aditya would be that mature couple who have fun but work out their differences whenever challenges arise."

About Deva

Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in Deva, an action thriller that marks Rosshan Andrrews’ Hindi directorial debut. The film, which also stars Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati in key roles, is scheduled to release in theatres on January 31.