Nupur Sanon engaged to longtime boyfriend Stebin Ben, flaunts massive diamond ring

Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon is engaged. Taking to her Instagram account on Saturday, Nupur shared dreamy pictures of a massive diamond ring as her longtime boyfriend, Stebin Ben, got down on one knee and popped the question. Kriti Sanon's reaction was priceless as her sister got engaged.

Nupur Sanon flaunts diamond ring

In the first picture, Stebin can be seen proposing to Nupur. The background shows placards that read, "Will you marry me?" Nupur flaunted her massive diamond ring in the second picture. In another snap, Kriti was seen giving both Nupur and Stebin a tight hug. In the caption, Nupur wrote, “In a world full of maybes, I found the easiest YES I’ve ever had to say.”

Abhishek Bajaj, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Karan Tacker, and Sachet Tandon congratulated the couple in the comments.

Details on their wedding

For the unversed, a few days ago a report claimed that the two will tie the knot in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur, where only family and close friends will be present. “Nupur and Stebin wanted to keep the wedding personal. It’s more about family and close friends than a large industry gathering,” the source told HTCity.

Stebin Ben and Nupur have been rumoured to be dating since 2023, when they were spotted together on dates and during family gatherings. Stebin has been spotted in Kriti’s social media posts and stories as well.

Nupur Sanon began her showbiz career in 2019, appearing in the music video Filhall alongside Akshay Kumar. She made her acting debut with the 2023 web series Pop Kaun, which starred Kunal Kemmu. In the same year, she made her film debut with the Telugu hit Tiger Nageswara Rao. She will next appear in her first Bollywood film, Noorani Chehra, opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.