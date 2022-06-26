Nushrratt Bharuccha recalls cracking a toe while dancing at her birthday party

Nushrratt Bharuccha has said that she once sprained her ankle and the assistant directors on the set had to push her into the frame so she would deliver her dialogues and complete her shoot. She was speaking on Shilpa Shetty's chat show Shape of You. (Also read: Alankrita Sahai is being extra cautious after her ankle injury)

Nushrrat said, "For past one year, I have had one or the other problem. I had a vertigo attack, then I had a back injury. Then I sprained my ankle, then I cracked my toe." Shilpa then interrupted and asked her to explain how she cracked her toe. The Janhit Mein Jaari star then said that she was dancing on a table for her birthday party when she cracked her toe.

Nushrratt further said, “Because of this illness, one fall after the other, it became very difficult to keep up with work. So I would be on set, two ADs would push me into the frame. I would say my dialogues and then fall out of the frames and the ADs would hold me again. But I had those commitments so I had to work.”

She added that during the shoot of Dil Chori Saada for Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, she had buckets full of warm water and salt on the set ready for her to sooth her feet. Her feet got swollen because she wore uncomfortable heels to hide her short height, she said.

Nushrratt has worked in films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama movies, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Dream Girl and Ajeeb Daastaans. Most recently seen in Janhit Mein Jaari, Nushrratt has Akshay Kumar-starrer Ram Setu lined up next. She also has the second installment of her horror film, Chhorrii. She played the titular role in the Amazon original.

Nushrratt will also be seen in Selfiee, in which she will share screen space with Kumar as well as actors Emraan Hashmi and Diana Penty. Talking about her upcoming films, Nushrratt recently told PTI, “Chorri 2 was an obvious decision after we received the feedback from the audience, which was positive. In fact, it had not been a month since its release on Amazon, that the team announced a part two. They were kicked about the reception that it got. Ram Setu is one of the first films that I did with Akshay sir. It was such an incredible news when I bagged it. I remember telling my mother that I'm doing a film with Akshay sir.”

