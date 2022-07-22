Nysa Devgn shows off her dancing skills as she grooves to Macarena on Greece vacation. Watch

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan is vacationing with her friends in Greece. She recently attended a party with her pals and danced to some hit songs. A video of her grooving to the popular Macarena song has now appeared online. Also read: Nysa Devgan is living her best life in Mykonos, posed for pics during sunset dinner with a friend. Watch

The video shows Nysa in a blue and white midi dress. She places her drink on a table, makes a face at her group of friends and starts dancing. There is also a video of her having a drink by the beach, at an outdoor sitting area. Another video shows her in different outfit, doing the Macarena steps.

Nysa Devgan with friends in Greece.

Since a few days, Nysa's pictures from Greece are being shared by her friends on their Instagram Stories. She enjoyed a drink with the sunset in the backdrop and went on an evening walk with her friends in Greece.

In July, Nysa joined actor Varun Dhawan, his wife Natasha Dalal and actor Janhvi Kapoor in Amsterdam. Varun and Janhvi were shooting for their film Bawaal in the city. Nysa and friends also joined Janhvi for a lunch outing. Her friend Orhan Awatramani also shared a picture with Nysa and another group picture.

Nysa is studying International Hospitality at Switzerland's Glion Institute of Higher Education. In May, Nysa attended singer Kanika Kapoor's reception at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. She was seen in a pink gown and was accompanied by her friends at the do.

Nysa is the eldest child of Kajol and Ajay Devgn. She has a 11-year-old brother, Yug. In 2018, Kajol talked about the chances of Nysa taking up acting, just like her parents. The actor told Pinkvilla, "I will not put her in a scanner to take a decision on anything whether she wants to join the film industry or she doesn't want to join. And I will never suggest her also what to do. Mujhe lagta hai ke wo ek decision uska khud ka hona chahiye. Aaj ke zamane mein aap dekho toh there are so many opportunities available. (I think that's one decision she should take herself. Today, there are so many opportunities available.)"

