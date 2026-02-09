‘Ohh Momma’: Deepika Padukone’s all-black look has Ranveer Singh losing his calm and fans are loving it

The actor wrote, “OHH MOMMA,” accompanied by fire and heart emojis, leaving fans both amused and delighted. Social media quickly lit up with responses celebrating the couple’s playful rapport. One fan wrote, “@ranveersingh My husband is just like you my personal hype man on every picture,” while another commented, “@ranveersingh The best supportive husband.” A third fan chimed in, “@ranveersingh omg, you guys are the best!!!!!!”

Ranveer Singh ’s admiration for wife Deepika Padukone was evident after she shared a striking new fashion moment on social media. The actor posted pictures of herself in an elegant all-black gown by designer Gaurav Gupta, a look that combined sophistication with understated glamour. The post quickly drew attention from fans and celebrities alike, celebrating her style and poise. Ranveer’s playful reaction in the comments became a highlight, as fans were charmed by the couple’s adorable chemistry.

About Deepika and Ranveer's upcoming projects Deepika Padukone is gearing up for a major cinematic comeback after embracing motherhood. She will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s King, scheduled for a December 2026 release, which is expected to be one of the year’s biggest releases. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action thriller boasts a star‑studded ensemble cast alongside Shah Rukh and Deepika, including Suhana Khan in her much‑buzzed‑about cinematic role, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Abhay Verma, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Alongside this, she is also part of director Atlee’s ambitious big-budget project opposite Allu Arjun, tentatively titled AA22XA6. The upcoming sci‑fi spectacle is being mounted on a grand scale, with early reports suggesting that Allu Arjun will portray multiple roles, potentially spanning four generations or appearing in a triple avatar. Produced by Sun Pictures with music by Sai Abhyankar, the film is slated for a late 2026 or early 2027 release.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh continues to ride high on the box-office success of Dhurandhar 1. He will next appear in Dhurandhar Part 2, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar and co-starring Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt. The sequel is set to release theatrically on 19 March, facing stiff competition from Yash’s pan-India film Toxic.