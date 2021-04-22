On Earth Day, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif share posts appreciating nature: 'Let's show our planet some love'

As the world celebrates Earth Day on Thursday, several celebs took to their social media handles to share their thoughts on nature and ways to protect it.

Actor Dia Mirza, who has been vocal about environmental issues, wished fans on Earth Day and conducted an interview on Instagram with zero-waste practitioner Vani Murthy on ways to lead a sustainable life.

"Happy Earth Day 2021 Down To Earth with Vani This #EarthDay2021 join me in conversation with this incredible ‘Butterfly Mother’ or as many even describe her as ‘Compost Queen’ @wormrani I have followed Vani Murthy with awe and admiration and i am delighted to share her magic with you all! Here we explore the many ways we can all live sustainable lives and restore, protect and connect with nature," her caption read.

Actor Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter and shared pictures of herself outdoors. In one of the images, she was seen planting saplings, while another showed her having fun in the snow. She captioned the post, "Whether we eat, wear or build,every thing we borrow from her, your phone, computer, make up all she generously let you dig out of her. We also need to ask ourselves what did we give back to her? She hates plastic/chemical fertilisers and loves plant and animal kingdom #EarthDay."

Whether we eat, wear or build,every thing we borrow from her, your phone, computer, make up all she generously let you dig out of her. We also need to ask ourselves what did we give back to her? She hates plastic/chemical fertilisers and loves plant and animal kingdom #EarthDay pic.twitter.com/S2vgvqYjgr — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 22, 2021

Actor Katrina Kaif shared a picture of herself and captioned it, "#tb to a day at one of the most beautiful places on 🌎 makes you appreciate days like these , just being out in nature. Nature always wears the colurs of the spirit-Ralph Waldo Emerson. Look deep into nature and you will unerstand everything better-Albert Einstein #worldearthday."

Kajol shared a picture and wrote, "Beleaf it or not, the trees give us so much more than Wifi #EarthDay #ClimateAction."

“'In all things of Nature there is something of the marvelous' - Aristotle worldearthday may our planet always be blessed," said actor Karisma Kapoor as she posted a picture of herself from a snowy locale. Actor Alia Bhatt took to Instagram Stories and reshared a post, with the caption, "Let's show our planet some love". She also wished everyone a "happy earth day".

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram Stories and reshared a post, with the caption, "Let's show our planet some love".

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut recalls mystery man in her response to Twitter user's question: 'Is she for real?'

Earth Day, started on April 22, 1970, with an aim to demonstrate support for environmental protection. The theme for this year is Restore Our Earth and features five primary programs: The Canopy Project, Food and Environment, Climate Literacy, the Global Earth Challenge, and The Great Global CleanUp.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON