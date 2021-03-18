On Shashi Kapoor's 83rd birth anniversary, Tina Munim gets nostalgic: 'Miss your presence and the old days'
- Shashi Kapoor, who died in 2017, would have turned 83 on Thursday had he been alive. On his birth anniversary, actors fondly remember him. See here.
Former actor and wife of industrialist Anil Ambani, Tina Munim took to Twitter to remember late Shashi Kapoor on his 83rd birth anniversary. Shashi was the youngest of the Kapoor trio of Raj Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor.
Taking to Twitter and posting a picture from one of their old films together, Tina wrote: "They just don't make them like Shashi Kapoor anymore. Debonair, handsome, erudite and fabulous. Miss your presence and the old days. Toasting your birthday." The picture showed Tina and a middle-aged Shashi sharing a tender moment together.
Shashi's daughter, Sanjana posted a throwback picture of her dad without a caption. Commenting on it was veteran actor Neena Gupta, who wrote: "Oh love love love." Actor Shabana Azmi also remembered the late actor on his birth anniversary with a tweet.
During his times in the 1950s and 1960s, Shashi was overshadowed by his more popular brothers - Raj and Shammi. However, with the advent of the 1970s, Shashi zoomed ahead, showing a remarkable ability to excel in mainstream masala films as well as realistic films. In fact, on both sides of the spectrum, his name is etched in golden letters. In Bollywood masala films, his presence in iconic films like Deewar is memorable. With Amitabh Bachchan, he formed a formidable pair giving hit films such as Namak Halaal, Basera, Silsila, Kala Patthar, Suhag, Shaan to name a few.
In the world of parallel cinema, he will forever be remembered for acting in films like The Householder, Siddhartha, Junoon, Kalyug and Utsav. As a producer, cinegoers will forever be indebted to him for putting his money in films like Junoon (1978), Kalyug (1980), 36 Chowringhee Lane (1981) and Utsav.
Shashi started out as a child artist, way back in 1945. He appeared as young Raj Kapoor in films like Aag (1948) and Awaara (1951). For his immense contribution to the world of cinema, the government of India honoured him with Padma Bhushan in 2011, and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, in 2014.
He died in 2017 at the age of 79 due to liver cirrhosis. He is survived by his three children, Sanjana Thapar (formerly Kapoor), Kunal Kapoor and Karan Kapoor.
