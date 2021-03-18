IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / On Shashi Kapoor's 83rd birth anniversary, Tina Munim gets nostalgic: 'Miss your presence and the old days'
Shashi Kapoor was born Balbir Raj Kapoor, youngest son of legendary Prithviraj Kapoor.
Shashi Kapoor was born Balbir Raj Kapoor, youngest son of legendary Prithviraj Kapoor.
bollywood

On Shashi Kapoor's 83rd birth anniversary, Tina Munim gets nostalgic: 'Miss your presence and the old days'

  • Shashi Kapoor, who died in 2017, would have turned 83 on Thursday had he been alive. On his birth anniversary, actors fondly remember him. See here.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 03:02 PM IST

Former actor and wife of industrialist Anil Ambani, Tina Munim took to Twitter to remember late Shashi Kapoor on his 83rd birth anniversary. Shashi was the youngest of the Kapoor trio of Raj Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor.

Taking to Twitter and posting a picture from one of their old films together, Tina wrote: "They just don't make them like Shashi Kapoor anymore. Debonair, handsome, erudite and fabulous. Miss your presence and the old days. Toasting your birthday." The picture showed Tina and a middle-aged Shashi sharing a tender moment together.

Shashi's daughter, Sanjana posted a throwback picture of her dad without a caption. Commenting on it was veteran actor Neena Gupta, who wrote: "Oh love love love." Actor Shabana Azmi also remembered the late actor on his birth anniversary with a tweet.

During his times in the 1950s and 1960s, Shashi was overshadowed by his more popular brothers - Raj and Shammi. However, with the advent of the 1970s, Shashi zoomed ahead, showing a remarkable ability to excel in mainstream masala films as well as realistic films. In fact, on both sides of the spectrum, his name is etched in golden letters. In Bollywood masala films, his presence in iconic films like Deewar is memorable. With Amitabh Bachchan, he formed a formidable pair giving hit films such as Namak Halaal, Basera, Silsila, Kala Patthar, Suhag, Shaan to name a few.

In the world of parallel cinema, he will forever be remembered for acting in films like The Householder, Siddhartha, Junoon, Kalyug and Utsav. As a producer, cinegoers will forever be indebted to him for putting his money in films like Junoon (1978), Kalyug (1980), 36 Chowringhee Lane (1981) and Utsav.

Also read: When Twinkle Khanna revealed Karan Johar was in love with her in school: 'He found my moustache hot'

Shashi started out as a child artist, way back in 1945. He appeared as young Raj Kapoor in films like Aag (1948) and Awaara (1951). For his immense contribution to the world of cinema, the government of India honoured him with Padma Bhushan in 2011, and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, in 2014.

He died in 2017 at the age of 79 due to liver cirrhosis. He is survived by his three children, Sanjana Thapar (formerly Kapoor), Kunal Kapoor and Karan Kapoor.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
shashi kapoor prithviraj kapoor raj kapoor

Related Stories

Shabana Azmi and Shashi Kapoor have worked in multiple films together.
Shabana Azmi and Shashi Kapoor have worked in multiple films together.
bollywood

Shabana Azmi has only one word for these handsome pictures of Shashi Kapoor on his birth anniversary

By HT Correspondent | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2020 09:17 PM IST
Shabana Azmi reposted some pictures of Shashi Kapoor on his 82nd birthday, calling him ‘gorgeous’.
READ FULL STORY
Shabana Azmi pays respects to Shashi Kapoor.
Shabana Azmi pays respects to Shashi Kapoor.
bollywood

Shabana Azmi on Shashi Kapoor’s death anniversary: ‘Remembering you with deep admiration, affection’

By HT Correspondent | Asian News International
UPDATED ON DEC 05, 2019 12:03 PM IST
Remembering Shashi Kapoor on his death anniversary, Shabana Azmi tweeted: ‘2 years already! You gave and you gave .. to family, friends, Theatre and the Indian Film Industry.’
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Kangana Ranaut shared these photos in ripped jeans.
Kangana Ranaut shared these photos in ripped jeans.
bollywood

Kangana shares pics in ripped jeans with an advice for youngsters

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 03:33 PM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut has joined the debate on ripped jeans, sparked by Uttarakhand chief minister's latest controversial remarks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shashi Kapoor was born Balbir Raj Kapoor, youngest son of legendary Prithviraj Kapoor.
Shashi Kapoor was born Balbir Raj Kapoor, youngest son of legendary Prithviraj Kapoor.
bollywood

On Shashi Kapoor's 83rd birth anniversary, Tina Munim gets nostalgic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 03:02 PM IST
  • Shashi Kapoor, who died in 2017, would have turned 83 on Thursday had he been alive. On his birth anniversary, actors fondly remember him. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saina Nehwal (left) and Parineeti Chopra as Saina (right).
Saina Nehwal (left) and Parineeti Chopra as Saina (right).
bollywood

Parineeti mirrors Saina Nehwal in new pics, Twitter objects to her mole

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 02:11 PM IST
Parineeti Chopra has shared a new still from her upcoming film Saina and has pointed out how its very much similar to an original picture of badminton player Saina Nehwal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Katrina Kaif will be seen next in Sooryavanshi.
Katrina Kaif will be seen next in Sooryavanshi.
bollywood

Katrina Kaif debuts new hairdo for a new film, sister Isabelle says 'love it'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 01:58 PM IST
  • Katrina Kaif is getting back into the work mode slowly but surely. On Thursday, she shared a new picture of herself with a brand new hairdo. It is for her new film, she said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rhea Chakraborty in a still from Chehre.
Rhea Chakraborty in a still from Chehre.
bollywood

Chehre trailer: Emraan needs to Get Out of Amitabh's home, Rhea finally appears

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:46 PM IST
Chehre trailer: The first trailer for Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi's Chehre is out. The two lock horns over crime and punishment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Akshay Kumar in Ram Setu
Akshay Kumar in Ram Setu
bollywood

Amazon Prime Video enters film production in India, to co-produce Ram Setu

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:38 PM IST
Narrating a story rooted in India’s cultural and historical heritage, this action adventure drama promises to be a visual marvel
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soni Razdan has talked about providing Covid-19 vaccine to actors.
Soni Razdan has talked about providing Covid-19 vaccine to actors.
bollywood

Soni Razdan wants Covid-19 vaccine for actors: 'We actually can’t wear masks'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:17 PM IST
Actor Soni Razdan is concerned for her fellow actors' well being. She tweeted her stand on why actors should be provided the Covid-19 vaccine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor in a still from Roohi.
Janhvi Kapoor in a still from Roohi.
bollywood

Roohi box office week 1: Janhvi, Rajkummar film earns 16.41 cr

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:55 AM IST
  • Roohi box office: Starring Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma, the horror-comedy stands at a box office collection of 16.41 crore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amrita Rao and husband RJ Anmol with son Veer.
Amrita Rao and husband RJ Anmol with son Veer.
bollywood

Amrita Rao's first picture with son Veer is pure delight

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:30 AM IST
  • The first picture of Vivah actor Amrita Rao's son Veer is finally out. The child looks cute in the picture as his parents look at him with love.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Riteish Deshmukh makes Genelia D'Souza's ponytail.
Riteish Deshmukh makes Genelia D'Souza's ponytail.
bollywood

Riteish Deshmukh makes injured Genelia's ponytail, gives her a hug. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:29 AM IST
  • Genelia D'Souza has shared a video of husband Riteish Deshmukh making her ponytail as she couldn't do her own hair due to an injured hand.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha on a lunch date.
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha on a lunch date.
bollywood

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha enjoy 'vegan and baingan' on lunch date, see pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 09:53 AM IST
  • Actor couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha went on a lunch date on Wednesday and shared a glimpse of what was on the menu. Check out their pictures.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Satyameva Jayate 2 and Bhool Bhulaiya 2 are both sequels to popular original films.
Satyameva Jayate 2 and Bhool Bhulaiya 2 are both sequels to popular original films.
bollywood

The sequel factor: Can sequels to hit Bollywood films change the industry’s course in 2021?

By Rishabh Suri
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 09:39 AM IST
A host of sequels and instalments such as Badhaai Do, Satyameva Jayate 2, Bhool Bhulaiya 2 are in the making. Actors, filmmakers and experts believe that sequels can help lure audiences back into theatres.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kajol was recently seen in web film, Tribhanga.
Kajol was recently seen in web film, Tribhanga.
bollywood

Kajol: It is very freeing as an actor to do a something on OTT

By Juhi Chakraborty
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 09:34 AM IST
Kajol, who recently headlined the web film, Tribhanga, says that on OTT, the whole commercial trappings are not there which makes it easier to work.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arjun Rampal with son Arik.
Arjun Rampal with son Arik.
bollywood

Arjun Rampal's son Arik clings to daddy as he visits him on sets in Delhi

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 08:55 AM IST
  • Arjun Rampal's son Arik visited him on the sets of his next project in Delhi. The actor shared some lovely pictures of the little one on Instagram.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nushrratt Bharuccha, Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez at Kalina airport. (Varinder Chawla)
Nushrratt Bharuccha, Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez at Kalina airport. (Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Akshay, Nushrat, Jacqueline leave for Ayodhya to commence Ram Setu shoot

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 03:35 PM IST
  • The star cast of the film Ram Setu, including Akshay Kumar, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline Fernandez, took a private plane from Mumbai to shoot for the film in Ayodhya.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP