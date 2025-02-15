Once rival to Shah Rukh, Akshay Kumar, a bad contract ruined this star: How 'the next Rajesh Khanna' faded into oblivion

In the early 90s, as the superstars of the previous generation - Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, and Rishi Kapoor - stepped away from lead roles, a younger generation filled the void. Even as the three Khans and Akshay Kumar would eventually lead that generation, several others vied for the top spot in the first half of the decade. Among them was a young actor who had a stellar debut, earning the moniker 'the next Rajesh Khanna'. Yet, his meteoric rise was cut short by a dodgy contract. Prithvi Vazir debuted in Bollywood with the 1992 hit Dil Ka Kya Kasoor.

Prithvi Vazir, the next Rajesh Khanna

Prithvi Vazir, simply known as Prithvi, made his film debut in 1992 with Dil Ka Kya Kasoor opposite Divya Bharti. The film was a sleeper hit, and Prithvi was dubbed the next Rajesh Khanna by the media. As he became an overnight star after the film's success, film offers flooded in. It was speculated that Prithvi could fill the spot of the romantic hero left vacant by the downfall of Kumar Gaurav. At the time, he was considered an alternative to young stars like Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan, who were not considered the ideal romantic leads.

Prithvi Vazir with Divya Bharti in a promotional still for Dil Ka Kya Kasoor.

How a contract stalled Prithvi Vazir's career

But it was a contract that Prithvi signed early on in his career that proved to be the biggest millstone for him. The contract forbade him from doing other films outside of that production house, which caused him to lose films like Darr and Deewana, which proved to be Shah Rukh Khan's launch pad. In an interview with Jhakaas Bollywood in 2021, Prithvi revealed, “I was trapped in a contract from which it was very difficult to get out. And they tied up my peak time. I didn’t disappear. I was always alive in the hearts of my fans. I could not do films as I was stuck in the contract.”

Prithvi Vazir's later career

Prithvi moved to TV in 1994 and eventually resigned to do supporting roles in films like Daraar, Ghulam, and Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet. By 2000, the actor was doing B and C-grade films such as Chudail Ki Raat and Kothewali. He has since appeared in small roles in Humraaz and Jimmy, among other films. He was last seen in a cameo in the 2024 film Dhaak.