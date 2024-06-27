Kolkata, Celebrated film-maker Onir, who hails from Kolkata before carving his niche in Mumbai nearly two decades ago, is hopeful of making a movie in Bengali one day. Onir dreams to make film in Bengali, but not sure about finances

However, the National Award winning director said, the problem is he does not have much idea about getting finance for making a Bengali film with his own idea.

Onir debuted with ‘My Brother… Nikhil’ in 2005 before making acclaimed and audience-backed movies like ‘Bas Ek Pal’ , ‘I am’ which won the National Award, and ‘Shab’

“For so long I had been working in Bollywood, I know the situation there, people know me there. But I don’t have much idea how things function here… And I don’t like pushing ,” the 55-year-old told PTI.

Asked if he wants to make a film in Bengali, Onir said, “Yes. I hope one day that will happen for sure. I have the dream.”

Only a year back, Onir extensively shot in Kolkata for his last project.

“I am from this city. My love for the city runs deep in my bloodveins. So, if you consider it in that way, the soul and spirit of the place had been reflected in my works already though not in the medium of Bengali,” he said.

Onir was in the city to attend the announcement of docuseries on LGBTQIA by friend and ‘Shab’ actor Arpita Chatterjee.

He said he wants to cast Arpita and her superstar husband Prosenjit in a future project in Bengali but “there has to be a script and characterization justifying them”.

To a question, Onir, who is also an LGBTQA rights activist, said only a few films are made in Bollywood on the community.

“It is a matter of commerce. It has more to do with the fear of rejection from the people to watch films on this subject in theatres. The perception is that it is not a popular subject,” he added.

However, there is an imperative need to bring out stories faced by the community before the larger audience, he felt.

“Producers from other countries are making films which are being feted in prestigious festivals like Cannes,” Onir said.

Recently, the Best Actress award was given to Anasuya Sengupta for her role in Konstantin Bojanov’s ‘The Shameless’ in the Uncertain Regard section of Cannes Film Festival 2024.

