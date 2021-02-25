IND USA
Sanya Malhotra plays a widow in Pagglait.
Pagglait teaser: Sanya Malhotra can't seem to care about husband's death in quirky new comedy. Watch

Sanya Malhotra has shared the teaser for her upcoming new comedy. Pagglait stars her as a woman who just cannot seem to care about her husband's death.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:50 AM IST

Actor Sanya Malhotra is celebrating her birthday with the teaser of her upcoming new film, Pagglait. The quirky comedy stars her as Sandhya, a woman whose husband of five months has died. However, she cannot seem to care too much about it.

The teaser opens with Sandhya's brother-in-law getting tonsured, ruing how she has become a widow with his brother's death. But Sandhya is lying in her bed, yawning through Facebook tributes for her husband.


When a concerned friend asks her about her complete lack of sadness, she says that she is indeed not feeling anything. She tells her that when she was little and her cat had died, she cried for three days and did not eat anything. But this time, she feels nothing such at all.

The film, which will be out on Netflix on March 26, seems like a fun ride which might explore the many ways people can be in mourning, or more realistically, not care at all. Sharing the teaser, Sanya wrote, "Emotions in this household are either running high or not at all. Pagglait, premieres 26th March, only on Netflix. #PagglaitOnNetflix."

Talking about the movie, Sanya said, “So thrilled to announce this film which is very close to my heart on my special day. I essay the role of Sandhya, a character very different from what I have previously portrayed on-screen. My Pagglait journey was Pagglait indeed- and I can’t wait for the world to witness this unique story very soon.”

Also read: Spider-Man 3: Tom Holland, Zendaya debut Spider-Man-No Way Home in hilarious video. Watch

Sanya made her film debut with Aamir Khan's Dangal. She starred with him and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the movie. She was later seen with Ayushmann Khurrana in Badhaai Ho, with Radhika Madan in Pataakha, with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Photograph and last year in Anurag Basu's Ludo. She also played Vidya Balan's daughter in Shakuntala Devi.

She also recently announced Meenakshi Sundareshwar with Abhimanyu Dassani.

ott sanya malhotra netflix

