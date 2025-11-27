Palash Muchhal had stress-related distress after delay in wedding with Smriti Mandhana, advised complete rest

Days after Palash Muchhal was hospitalised following the postponement of his wedding with Smriti Mandhana, it has now emerged that the music composer was rushed to the hospital after experiencing chest discomfort. Doctors have said he is currently stable and will be discharged soon. Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana were supposed to tie the knot on November 23.(Instagram)

Palaash Muchhal stable now

Now, the doctors treating Palash have shared a health update, stating that his condition had deteriorated primarily due to stress-related distress. As per a report by Mid-day, he was hospitalised after complaining of chest discomfort.

"Palash’s condition appears to be linked to stress-related distress rather than a serious cardiac event," said Dr. Dipendra Tripathi, one of the doctors treating Palash.

Palash was initially admitted to a hospital in Sangli, where he received first-aid treatment for the symptoms he reported. However, when his condition didn’t improve, he was moved to the hospital in Mumbai late on Monday.

Upon being admitted to SRV Hospital, Palash reported severe chest pain, uneasiness, and difficulty breathing. Following which, doctors conducted key cardiac tests, including an ECG and a 2D echocardiography.

"While certain levels were found to be slightly elevated, there was no indication of a major cardiac or medical emergency. As a basic line of treatment in such cases, oxygen therapy was started immediately. Following initial stabilisation, Palash was shifted to a general room and kept under close observation,” added the doctor.

Based on the clinical findings and his response to treatment, doctors suspect that the episode was largely due to stress-related distress, compounded by anxiety surrounding the situation. With rest and supportive care, his condition steadily improved, and his stress levels have since reduced significantly.

Hospital authorities have confirmed that Palash is now stable and recovering well. While he is expected to be discharged soon, doctors have advised him to take complete rest for at least three weeks to ensure full recovery and prevent any recurrence of symptoms.

The update comes just a day after it was revealed that Smriti’s father, Shrinivas Mandhana, has been discharged from the hospital. According to a report, Smriti Mandhana's father Shrinivas was discharged from the Sarvhit Hospital on November 25 morning.

About Palash and Smriti

On the day of the wedding, Smriti Mandhana’s father, Shrinivas Mandhana, suddenly fell ill and was rushed to the Sarvhit Hospital and Medical Research Centre in Sangli after experiencing heart attack–like symptoms. Palash and Smriti were supposed to tie the knot on November 23.

Palash was also admitted to a hospital in Sangli a day later. Palash’s mother told Hindustan Times that Palash is very close to Smriti’s father and when he fell ill, Palash decided they should not go ahead with the wedding rituals until he gets better.

Smriti has wiped all wedding-related posts from her Instagram, sparking curiosity among social media users. She and Palash began dating in 2019, keeping their relationship largely private until July 2024, when they went public by sharing an anniversary photo celebrating five years together.