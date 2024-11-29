Palaash Muchhal opens up on relationship with Smriti Mandhana for the first time: I am a proud boyfriend

The rumours of cricketer Smriti Mandhana dating composer-filmmaker Palaash Muchhal had been doing rounds for a while. Pictures of Palaash meeting the Royal Challengers Bangalore captain on ground during Women’s Premier League also did rounds. But the rumours got confirmed earlier this year in July, as the couple made their relationship Insta official while celebrating their five years anniversary. Palaash Muchhal on relationship with Smriti Mandhana

While the couple has never spoken about each other in public, Palaash Muchhal opens up about Smriti Mandhana for the first time to us. Talking about keeping their relationship away from public eye, he says, “I am very shy in public and an introvert. People don't believe it as I have a lot of friends and I've been on the stage as well. But even whenever I pose during events and parties, I feel very shy.”

Although, he doesn’t shy away from raving about Smriti: “I feel very proud, obviously, because I am her partner; boyfriend till now. I'm very proud of her achievements. But I like to keep my personal life private. This is the time I should work as much as I can.”

But how was it having his personal life become a subject of public interest this year? “It was a very uncomfortable situation for me because during WPL, I didn't know that time that I was on the camera when I was meeting her on the field. I didn't realise it, otherwise I would not have been on the ground. But now, it's everywhere. Even in my shows, people keep shouting RCB, RCB,” he ends.