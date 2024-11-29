Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Palaash Muchhal opens up on relationship with Smriti Mandhana for the first time: I am a proud boyfriend

ByAkash Bhatnagar
Nov 29, 2024 09:51 AM IST

As they completed five years of their relationship in July this year, Palaash Muchhal talks about dating Smriti Mandhana for the first time ever

The rumours of cricketer Smriti Mandhana dating composer-filmmaker Palaash Muchhal had been doing rounds for a while. Pictures of Palaash meeting the Royal Challengers Bangalore captain on ground during Women’s Premier League also did rounds. But the rumours got confirmed earlier this year in July, as the couple made their relationship Insta official while celebrating their five years anniversary.

Palaash Muchhal on relationship with Smriti Mandhana
Palaash Muchhal on relationship with Smriti Mandhana

While the couple has never spoken about each other in public, Palaash Muchhal opens up about Smriti Mandhana for the first time to us. Talking about keeping their relationship away from public eye, he says, “I am very shy in public and an introvert. People don't believe it as I have a lot of friends and I've been on the stage as well. But even whenever I pose during events and parties, I feel very shy.”

Although, he doesn’t shy away from raving about Smriti: “I feel very proud, obviously, because I am her partner; boyfriend till now. I'm very proud of her achievements. But I like to keep my personal life private. This is the time I should work as much as I can.”

But how was it having his personal life become a subject of public interest this year? “It was a very uncomfortable situation for me because during WPL, I didn't know that time that I was on the camera when I was meeting her on the field. I didn't realise it, otherwise I would not have been on the ground. But now, it's everywhere. Even in my shows, people keep shouting RCB, RCB,” he ends.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On