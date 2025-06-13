Pankaj Tripathi on shooting a scene for Metro In Dino with ‘minimal clothing’ in real location

There’s a blink-and-you'll miss it scene of actor Pankaj Tripathi in the trailer of his upcoming film with Anurag Basu, Metro In Dino. It shows him walking on the road in broad daylight, barely dressed. The actor now opened up about filming for one of the most unexpected scenes of his career. (Also Read: Pankaj Tripathi doesn't believe his acting has a type: '10 paintings from a painter look similar from afar' | Interview) Pankj Tripathi in one of the scenes from Metro In Dino where he shot with minimal clothing,.

Pankaj Tripathi’s ‘minimal clothing’ scene

In between shots of him swiping on a dating app and arguing with his wife, played by Konkona Sen Sharma, there’s a scene of Pankaj in which he’s almost nude. With socks covering his feet and a fabric covering his nether regions, the actor can be seen zooming across the road in a scene in the trailer. It required him to shoot in a real location while running through a crowd too.

Talking about it in a statement, Pankaj shared, “It was a great scene, shot in a real location, and I did it for the first time. I was performing in a way where the clothing was minimal, but it was necessary for the role. It wasn’t for sensationalism; it was an important part of the film’s story.”

Interestingly, hidden cameras were used to capture authentic reactions from people around him to keep it real. “That sequence is a turning point. We didn’t even know when the shot started. Some of the crowd reactions captured were genuine. I was a bit nervous, but without this experiment, the storytelling wouldn’t be complete. I even ran for a few days in preparation,” said Pankaj.

About Metro In Dino

Metro In Dino is a spiritual sequel to Anurag’s 2007 hit Life In A Metro. Like that one, this film also features an ensemble cast, including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Kay Kay Menon, Konkona, Pankaj, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, and Saswata Chatterjee. Pritam, whose songs for the first film were a rage, returned as the music composer. The film will be released in theatres on 4 July.