Pankaj Tripathi's voice dubbed by a voiceover artist in new advertisement, fans wonder: ‘Why can’t he do it on his own?

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi recently appeared in a new advertisement for Saffola Honey. But did you know the voice in the ad isn’t actually his? Fans were surprised when voice over artist and radio jockey RJ Dheeraj revealed that he had dubbed Tripathi’s voice for the commercial. Pankaj Tripathi's still from a honey advertisement.

RJ Dheeraj reveals having fun dubbing for Pankaj Tripathi

Sharing a video of the dubbing session, Dheeraj wrote about what a fun experience it was, thanking the team for trusting him with the opportunity. He said, “Had an amazing time dubbing the voice of the incredible @pankajtripathi Tripathi ji for the Saffola Honey ad! Grateful for this sweet opportunity 🍯🎙️✨ Big thanks to @voicecraftstudios and @gsv_insta for trusting my voice. #VoiceArtist #PankajTripathi #SaffolaHoney #gratitude.”

While his voice closely matched Tripathi’s tone and style, many viewers were left wondering — why would dubbing be needed in the first place? One fan commented, “I'm curious, why do you need to dub for him when he's being paid for the ad?" Another wrote, "Why can’t Pankaj ji do it on his own?" Others added, "What?? I don't understand why a voiceover is required from someone else," and "NO WAYYYY!!! Why can’t they use his voice?"

However, some praised the dubbing artist’s performance, saying, “Better than the original.” Another wrote, “Even @pankajtripathi can’t sound this much like Pankaj Tripathi.” One simply commented, “Brilliant.”

RJ Dheeraj has also shared several other videos on his social media where he can be seen dubbing for Salman Khan in a Thums Up advertisement and for Shah Rukh Khan in a facewash commercial.

Pankaj Tripathi's recent and upcoming movies

Meanwhile, Pankaj Tripathi was last seen in the film Metro... In Dino. Directed by Anurag Basu, the romantic drama also featured Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neena Gupta and Anupam Kher in key roles. He will next be seen in Parivarik ManuRanjan, directed by Varun V. Sharma and produced by Vinod Bhanushali and Himanshu Mehra. The film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and is currently in production.