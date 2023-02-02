Paparazzo shares wedding date, other details of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Jaisalmer ceremony

The rumours of Sidharth Shukla and Kiara Advani's wedding continue to do the rounds. Now paparazzo Viral Bhayani has said that his team is leaving for Jaisalmer to cover the wedding, which will reportedly take place from February 4-6. He said the much-anticipated wedding will take place at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Also read: Kiara Advani blushes as paparazzi ask for pic with Sidharth Malhotra at Mission Majnu screening. Watch

Viral Bhayani, in an Instagram post on Thursday, claimed his team is leaving for Jaisalmer to cover all the action from the wedding. He wrote on Instagram, “We are heading to Jaisalmer to cover Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding. We will land tomorrow and then take a jeep to Jaisalmer. One team will have to wait at Jodhpur airport incase guest are not taking chartered flights direct to Jaisalmer. We are not sure what we are going to get, but we will brace the cold weather and try our best. Most images normally get uploaded by the stars we just wait and watch. February 4-6 is when the wedding will take place at Suryagarh Palace.”

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara have been rumoured to be dating ever since they started work on their 2021 film, Shershaah. None of them have neither confirmed nor denied their relationship. The two are however, regularly spotted together at film parties and events.

Some reports claim Kiara's Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput, filmmaker Karan Johar and Sidharth's fashion designer uncle Manish Malhotra are said to be among the approximate 100 guests who will be part of the wedding.

Sidharth recently wrapped shooting of his debut web series, Indian Police Force. The Rohit Shetty show also stars Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. He also has Yodha lined up for release on July 7 this year. He recently saw the release of his film Mission Majnu, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna on Netflix.

Kiara was last seen opposite Vicky Kaushal in Govinda Naam Mera. She is currently working on Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan and on a Telugu film with Ram Charan.

