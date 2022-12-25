Paras to welcome the New Year in Vrindavan!

Actor Paras Mehta is all set to ring in the New Year by visiting his favourite destination Vrindavan. The actor has shot his music video in the holy city and is looking forward to returning soon.

“I am in love with the city and have made it a point to try visiting Bankey Bihari temple every month. I was there in November and looking forward to welcoming 2023 in the city. Spiritually I am connected with this land and professionally too there is a lot in store here,” tells Mehta.

He made his acting debut by featuring in Altamash Faridi’s song Taweez with Zoya Afroz while his second song Ruthna Manana with Anjali Arora was shot in Vrindavan.

“Currently, I am shooting for the Punjabi film Yaarian. I am in talks for a few music videos and a web series. In Vrindavan, I will be shooting for my next music video where I will act and there is a web series which will be shot in Vrindavan-Lucknow. I will also be producing a film that is set in Uttar Pradesh but will not act in it.”

While Mehta dabbles in many fields, acting is his core. “I am next doing a song and a film. I have realised that surviving by acting alone is not an easy task so it’s important to explore different avenues. I have produced a film for the Himachal Pradesh government and next, I am trying my hand at the direction— a song and an OTT series are on the cards. Acting, production, direction and running my label everything eventually helps in improving my craft as I am not a trained actor and have learnt everything hands-on!” he tells.

Telling about himself Mehta says, “I was born in Jaipur and was brought up at Karnal. Eight years ago, I came to Mumbai and started with events. Then I met Padmini Kolhapureji and launched my music label with her son Priyank Sharma. It’s a blessing of my mother that our debut song Hum Hindustani featured Amitabh Bachchanji, Lata Mangeshkarji, Sonu Nigam and Kailash Kher to name a few. Then we recreated Padminiji’s song Yeh Galiyan yeh Chaubara followed by Baarish song with Gurnazar and blockbuster song with Ammy Virk and Asses Kaur.”