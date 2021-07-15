Paresh Rawal reveals why he didn't launch son Aditya Rawal: 'Don't have that kind of money'

Actor Paresh Rawal has revealed that he didn't launch his son Aditya Rawal as he doesn't have 'that kind of money'. However, he added that Aditya has been noticed and is getting work 'through his own effort'. Paresh also added that Aditya doesn't 'need his father’s recommendation'.

Aditya Rawal, along with late veteran actor Shashi Kapoor's grandson, Zahan Kapoor, have been tapped to feature in director Hansal Mehta's untitled action thriller film. The film is backed by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar.

In an interview with Indian Express, Paresh Rawal said, "I did not launch him as my son because I don’t have that kind of money. To launch my son, you require a big machinery. But isn’t this good? Through his own effort, he got noticed. People loved his work in Bamfaad. And now, he is working with Hansal Mehta. I mean, he is working with a director like him. So, his work is fetching him work. He doesn’t need his father’s recommendation.”

On giving Aditya advice, Paresh said, "I know with how much discipline, focus and dedication he works. So, I didn’t give any sort of lessons to him. Also, I think with this generation, we should let them find their own way. We don’t need to guide them. They are smart and honest. This generation doesn’t require your advice. So, give them a direction only when they ask. All they need is your support."

Paresh also said that Aditya was a writer before he made his debut as an actor. He added that his son went to New York University (NYU) to study scriptwriting and playwriting. For acting, he has undergone training at the London International School of Performing Arts for several months, added Paresh. Aditya has co-written Panipat, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, which released in 2019.





In 2020, Aditya made his acting debut with the ZEE5 film Bamfaad. His project with Hansal Mehta will mark his first big theatrical release in a lead role.





Anubhav said in a statement, "Hansal and I wanted to cast new actors in this human story as we want the audience to feel they are watching characters rather than any star in the film with preconceived notions. We've already started shooting for the film and the hard work these two are putting in is commendable."

Hansal, who began shooting for the film on June 28, said in a statement, "Both Zahan and Aditya have been selected on the basis of their talent and potential. The characters they play are very intricate and I'm sure the audience will love them too". The film has been jointly produced by Benaras Mediaworks, T-Series along with Mahana Films.