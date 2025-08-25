Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha announce pregnancy: ‘Our little universe on its way’

Stork is going to visit actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha soon. The couple on Monday took to Instagram to announce they're expecting a baby with an adorable post. Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra tied the knot on September 24, 2023.

Parineeti and Raghav announce pregnancy

On Monday, the couple took to Instagram to share the good news with a joint post. They shared an image of a beautifully decorated cake placed on a round silver platter over a soft beige fabric backdrop, with delicate white flowers placed nearby.

At the center, it features golden imprints of two tiny baby feet along with the inscription “1 + 1 = 3”, referring to their expanding family. The post also included a video of Parineeti and Raghav strolling through a park with their backs to the camera, holding hands as they walked side by side.

“Our little universe … on its way (evil eye and red heart emojis)... Blessed beyond measure,” they wrote as a caption.

As soon as the post was shared, the comment section was flooded with congratulatory messages. Sonam Kapoor wrote, “Congratulations darling”, with actor Bhumi Pednekar writing, “Congratulations”.

The happy news comes shortly after Raghav dropped hints about their plans to expand their family during his appearance with Parineeti on an episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show earlier this month.

During a conversation with Kapil Sharma, Raghav dropped a hint about their plans to start a family, leaving Parineeti visibly stunned.

During the chat, Kapil shared a personal anecdote about how his own mother skipped straight to “grandkid mode” as soon as his wife entered the house, and advised the newlyweds to plan early. Following this, Raghav said, “Denge, aapko denge… good news jaldi denge! (We’ll give you good news soon!)."

Parineeti was shocked. When Kapil pushed further, asking, “Good news aa raha hai kya? Laddu bantne lage kya?” (Is there good news? Are sweets being distributed yet?), Raghav replied with a sly smile, “Denge (we will give it)… at some point.”

About Parineeti and Raghav

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24, 2023, at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The wedding was attended by several well-known faces of the entertainment industry and politicians, as well as close friends and family members. Parineeti often cheers for husband-AAP MP on social media.