Parineeti Chopra shares video as Raghav Chadha takes her for a 'romantic drive' near Rashtrapati Bhavan

Actor Parineeti Chopra has revealed her husband and politician Raghav Chadha's idea of a romantic drive. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Parineeti shared a video showing Raghav Chadha driving near Rashtrapati Bhavan and Parliament House in Delhi. (Also Read | Parineeti Chopra arrives with Raghav Chadha for Siddharth's wedding after skipping pre-wedding celebrations. Watch) Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha went for a drive in Delhi.

Raghav Chadha takes Parineeti Chopra on romantic drive

The clip began with Raghav driving the car, at night, as Parineeti sat next to him. They were seen near the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Sharing the video, Parineeti captioned the post, "His idea of a romantic drive? Giving me a tour of Delhi’s historic spots, places of pride, and of course his workplace (hands heart emoji) @raghavchadha88#RashtrapatiBhavan #Parliament."

Raghav, fans react to Parineeti's post

Parineeti added AP Dhillon's Wo Noor as the background music. Reacting to the post, Raghav wrote, "Best combo: Dil and Dilli (red heart emoji)." Fans took to the comment section and reacted to the post. A person wrote, "Love looks like this... this union will always be special #raghneeti." Another fan commented, "Wow so amazing." A comment read, "Your relationship makes me believe in love all over again."

About Parineeti and Raghav

Recently, Parineeti and Raghav attended the wedding of cousin and Priyanka Chopra's brother, Siddharth Chopra. Parineeti shared a video of the varmala ceremony on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Deal is sealed! #SidNee".

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24, 2023, at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in the presence of close friends and family members. Several well-known faces of the entertainment industry and politicians attended the ceremony.

About Parineeti's films

Parineeti was last seen in Amar Singh Chamkila with Diljit Dosanjh. Imtiaz Ali helmed the film. Diljit portrayed Chamkila, the top-selling artist of his era. Parineeti essayed the role of Amar Singh Chamkila's wife, singer Amarjot Kaur.

Amar Singh Chamkila presents the true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the eighties due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which led to his assassination at the young age of 27.

Parineeti is currently shooting for her upcoming project in Mumbai. She is yet to announce details about her project.