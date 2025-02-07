Parineeti Chopra arrives with Raghav Chadha for Siddharth's wedding after skipping pre-wedding celebrations. Watch

After Parineeti Chopra was notably absent from the haldi, mehendi and sangeet ceremonies of Priyanka's brother Siddharth Chopra, many wondered if she was going to attend the main wedding. On Friday, all speculations were laid to rest as Parineeti was spotted leaving for the wedding, accompanied by her husband, politician Raghav Chadha. The two waved at the paparazzi on their way to the venue. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra dances her heart out to Gallan Goodiyan at brother Siddharth's wedding baraat. Watch) Parineeti Chopra waved at the paparazzi on her way to the wedding,

Parineeti leaves for wedding

In the new video that was clicked by paparazzi, Parineeti was spotted getting inside her car, just about to leave for the wedding venue. The actor looked gorgeous in a traditional attire, where she paired a white lehenga with a white blouse, and accessorized with a statement neckpiece.

Inside the car, she was seen with husband Raghav Chadha, who opted for a cream-coloured sherwani. He smiled and greeted the paparazzi. The two of them were seen leaving together to attend the family celebrations on the special day.

Priyanka dances at the wedding

Meanwhile, videos and inside glimpses of the wedding also surfaced on social media. In one of the videos taken from inside the wedding, Priyanka was seen walking her brother towards the podium. She stunned in a blue lehenga with diamond jewellery. In another video, she was dancing with the rest of the family and close relatives to Gallan Goodiyan at the baraat of her brother.

On Thursday evening, the actor joined husband Nick Jonas at the sangeet ceremony. Priyanka also guided Neelam on how to pose for the paparazzi. Priyanka wore a blue lehenga, while Nick opted for a sherwani and matching pants.

Priyanka’s in-laws Denise Jonas and Kevin Jonas Sr were also present at the pre-wedding ceremonies. During the sangeet ceremony, her father-in-law greeted the paparazzi and thanked them for arriving. He went ahead and distributed some sweets for them as well.