Pashmina on why she didn't ask filmmaker uncle Rakesh Roshan to launch her: Have to be worthy of it

Mumbai, Filmmaking is a high-stakes business and whether you're an outsider or insider, a budding actor has to be worthy of an opportunity, says Pashmina Roshan, who is set to make her debut with "Ishq Vishk Rebound".

She will star in the young adult romance alongside Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grrewal. It is the second installment to the 2003 romantic comedy, which starred Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao and Shenaz Treasury.

Pashmina is the daughter of music composer Rajesh Roshan and niece of filmmaker Rakesh Roshan.

Asked if she reached out to her uncle, known for films such as "Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai" and the "Krrish" series starring superstar cousin Hrithik Roshan, the upcoming actor said it's not that easy.

"You can't ask, ‘Please make something for me’. It's not how it works... At the end of the day, it's a business, and a lot of money is involved in this business. It's not about one person at all, ever. It's the project, and it's around a lot of people, like 100 people that come together to make the project. Each one is equally important. So, you have to be worthy of it,” Pashmina told PTI in an interview here.

Everyone has to face ups and downs, she said.

“There are a lot of obstacles... The world doesn't revolve around you... I also auditioned and faced a lot of rejections. I also had to become better and better in order to gain this opportunity . It has come after a lot of rejections, even though I come from privilege. So, it's like the duality of life where both exist together,” she added.

Hrithik's feedback is most valuable to her, she said.

“I look forward to what he tells me, but in general, he believes that it's a very fresh and young project. That's something that all of us have enjoyed, the freshness of it. And, the fact that they're all of the same age and we had fun while shooting. I hope that translates on screen. But the advice is always to get better and better.”

She may have grown up in a protective environment, but Pashmina is ready to learn lessons on her own.

“They are there for me and I know for a fact that they are there when I do fall but I must make those choices on my own. I must carve that path on my own and I must make some mistakes. I must learn from my own mistakes,” she said.

Grrewal, who most recently starred in the hit Netflix courtroom comedy "Maamla Legal Hai", described "Ishq Vishk Rebound" as a light-hearted romantic comedy in which the female characters aren't one dimensional.

"... Both our female characters, that is mine and Pashmina's, have several shades of grey. We've not shown it as one dimensional because we need to start showing women as they are. We need to start showing the various shades that they all encompass.

"Thankfully with the advent of OTT, we have women characters that are just so much more real, more tangible. I'm excited for the times ahead because I feel like now, we really have some exciting characters to play," said the actor, who started her film journey with a small role in Imtiaz Ali’s “Tamasha” starring Ranbir Kapoor.

Calling Kapoor her "favourite actor", Grrewal said featuring in the 2015 romance drama taught her to work hard.

"Just to see how Ranbir Kapoor was manoeuvring, he almost danced in front of the camera, even when it wasn't a dance sequence. He's that seamless with his speed that it really motivated me and it gave me that push. If you have to get involved in this profession completely then you have to do additional hard work,” she said.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani and co-produced by Jaya Taurani under the banner Tips Films Limited, “Ishq Vishk Rebound” is set to release in theatres on Friday.

