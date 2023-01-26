Pathaan box office day 1 collection: Shah Rukh Khan's film is biggest Bollywood opener ever, collects 53 crore

Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone-starrer Pathaan has earned a total of ₹53 crore on day one, across languages. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film released across 8000 screens across the globe featuring John Abraham in a villainous role, released in HiTamil and Telugu. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut praises Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan: 'Aisi films chalni chahiye')

The collections have surpassed the expectations of the trade analysts who had predicted a ₹35-40 crore opening for the film. Their early estimates also put the first-weekend gross in the domestic market at ₹150-200 crore while it was ₹300 crore for the global gross collection. With its ₹53 crore opening, Pathaan became the biggest Bollywood opener ever, leaving behind Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan, which earned ₹50 crore on day 1.

Film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi said Pathaan has collected ₹53 crore in India alone on day one. “Pathaan is a (rare movie) that has actually risen by the time the first show ended. In fact, by the second half, all evening and night shows were virtually jam-packed across the country, to their full capacity," he said.

Akshaye added, “It is a historic return, not just for Shah Rukh Khan, but for the Hind film fraternity and the Yash Raj Films in general. The entire entertainment industry is jubilant and in a celebratory mood. Hoping that the collections go upwards and onwards today, on the Republic Day holiday. Fingers crossed, really hope to see people come to theatres and create a historic extended weekend record for the film.”

Producer and film business analyst Girish Johar also said, “No one anticipated this kind of business. With a gross total of ₹75 crore for the opening day, Pathaan certainly had the best opening collection since the pandemic. Scoring a half-century on a non-holiday, is certainly a record start." With its day one collection, Pathaan has surpassed the opening collection of Hrithik Roshan's War and is only behind the collections of the Hindi version of KGF Chapter 2.

Movie halls across the country have reported tremendous response for Pathaan and many videos have also surfaced online that show fans celebrating inside the theatres, dancing to the song being played in the film.

Yash Raj Films added post-mid-night show for 12.30 am on Wednesday after receiving the historic response to Pathaan. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had also said at least 300 shows were added right after the first show, to meet the public demand.

The response comes after days of protests against the film and calls to boycott its release. A few theatres in cities such as Indore and Faridabad faced protest and violence against Pathaan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON