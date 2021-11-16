Patralekhaa blushes as newlywed bride as she and Rajkummar Rao pose at their wedding, see inside pics

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot on Monday, November 15, in Chandigarh. While the couple gave a glimpse of the wedding, fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee has shared more pictures from the wedding.

The couple, like many Bollywood stars, turned to Sabyasachi for their wedding outfits. In the pictures shared by the designer's team on Instagram, he gave a closer look at Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's outfits.

For the wedding, Patralekhaa opted for a traditional red buti saree featuring personalised details. She completed her outfit with a matching red veil with a Bengali verse written on it. The words roughly translate to “I surrender all my love to you.”

Patralekhaa decked up as a bride. (Stories by Joseph Radhik for Sabyasachi/Instagram)

On the other hand, Rajkummar wore an embroidered ivory jacket with a silk kurta, churidar, pink dupatta and a red turban. He, too, posed alone for a couple of pictures before the couple came together for a romantic shoot. In one of the photos, Patralekhaa and Rajkummar were caught in a candid moment, with her showing a hint of a blush.

Sharing the pictures, Sabyasachi's team wrote, “Classic and beautiful with personalised details to make it her own, the bride @patralekhaa wears a red tulle embroidered buti sari paired with an embroidered veil, that is inscribed with a Bengali verse penned by Sabyasachi for the couple to mark their special day.”

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao at their wedding. (Stories by Joseph Radhik for Sabyasachi/Instagram)

On Monday, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa took to their respective social media platforms to share the news about their wedding. “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa Here’s to forever .. and beyond,” Rajkummar wrote, sharing pictures from the wedding.

“I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate...My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife! Here’s to our forever...” Patralekhaa wrote.

The couple had been dating for over a decade before they exchanged their vows. Several stars including Priyanka Chopra, Dia Mirza and Farah Khan showered them with love.