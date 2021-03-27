IND USA
Irrfan Khan worked in a number of Hollywood projects such as Life of Pi, Amazing Spider-Man and Jurassic World.
PGA Awards honours Irrfan Khan, misspells his name

Producer's Guild of America (PGA) Awards honoured late Irrfan Khan in their In Memoriam section. However, they got his name's spelling wrong.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 08:08 AM IST

The 2021 edition of the Producer's Guild of America (PGA) Awards honoured the late actor Irrfan Khan during its 'In Memoriam' segment but got his name wrong.

The awards, considered as an Oscar bellwether, were held virtually on Wednesday. Irrfan was among the 21 cine personalities who were remembered during the ceremony's 'In Memoriam' segment.

However, the pre-taped production of the awards committed a gaffe with the actor's name as it read 'Irrif Kahn' instead of Irrfan Khan, reported Variety.

Another typo was spotted when the name of Minari star Steven Yeun, who was one of the presenters at the event, was misspelled as 'Steven Yuen'.

Irrfan, who straddled both Indian and international cinema with equal elan, died in April 2020 at the age of 54 following a two year-long battle with a rare form of cancer.

In Hollywood, he featured in blockbusters such as Inferno, A Mighty Heart, Life of Pi, Amazing Spider-Man and Jurassic World.

The In Memoriam segment of PGA Awards also paid to tributes to Hollywood great Kirk Douglas, who died at the age of 103 in February 2020, and Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in August at 43 after a private four-year-long battle with cancer.

Other prominent names in the segment included Harry Bring, Sue Bruce-Smith, Allan Burns, Kevin Burns, Stuart Cornfeld, Charles Gordon, Buck Henry, Thomas L Miller, Tom Pollock, Rebecca Ramsey, Carl Reiner, Gene Reynolds, Pamela Ross, Ronald Schwary, Lynn Shelton, Fred Silverman and Jamie Tarses.


irrfan khan

