Pooja Hegde on theatres opening up: Some films need you to have an immersive experience

Pooja Hegde, who is currently shooting for her upcoming Tamil film Beast In Chennai, has six other projects in the pipeline. She might have had her last release one-and-a-half years ago, but she has no qualms about it. Currently, she is looking forward to her films that are slated for a big-screen release, and is glad that multiplexes are finally opening up in Maharashtra “with all Covid-19 protocols in place”.

She believes that the experience of watching a film on the big screen is “magical” and elaborates, “The energy changes when there are so many people watching a film together, laughing at the same joke or crying to the same scene. There are some films that are made for a theatrical experience and need you to have an immersive experience.”

Hegde adds, “In the past one-and-a-half years, people have suffered due to the pandemic and have gone through a lot. I believe cinema has the power to make them forget their stress even if it means for two hours.”

Recently, the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020) actor took time out of her busy schedule and joined her family for a trip to Varanasi where she prayed for the success of her upcoming projects. “As a family, we haven’t been able to take a family trip for a long time. Praying and getting to be a part of the culture of the people in Varanasi was beautiful. The maha aarti was beautiful,” she shares.

Hedge, who turns 31 today, says that her birthday is going to be a week-long celebration. “A couple of days back, a few of my fans came to meet me with a cake. I also celebrated my birthday with the team of Beast. Dussehra is really big in my house. We’ll have a havan to mark the occasion of Ashtami. My birthday is going to be a mix of spirituality and fun,” she ends.