Poonam Dhillon recalls 'making fun of' Rishi Kapoor, would tell him 'you are 10th pass, I am a graduate'

Actor Poonam Dhillon has revealed she was intimidated by late actor Rishi Kapoor at the start of her career. She also said that he thought he had better command over the English language and would correct others over small mistakes as well.

Rishi Kapoor and Poonam Dhillon featured together in several movies in the 1980s. The films included Yeh Vaada Raha (1982), Sitamgar, Tawaif and Zamana (1985), Ek Chadar Maili Si and Dosti Dushmani (1986). They also reunited for Amiri Garibi (1990) and Yeh Hai Jalwa (2002).

In an interview with a leading daily, Poonam said, "Chintu always thought he knew English better than anybody else. I used to make fun of him saying, ‘You are a 10th pass and I have done my graduation so don’t challenge me’. We used to have these kinds of arguments over a game of scrabble too. He is someone who would always correct you even if you made a minor faux pas in English."

"I started acting at a very young age and seeing this actor who’s so well-versed and polished I would get intimidated sometimes. But later as when began to know each other well I started retorting back. I wouldn’t stay quiet and just give it back to him (laughs)," she added.

Following his death, Poonam penned a note on Instagram and shared pictures with the late actor. She wrote, "The last few times I met my very favourite co-star, favourite actor & friend Chintu. An actor par excellence, he was the most natural effortless actor, super dancer and a clean hearted Gentleman to the core. Feeling a huge sense of loss & my heart goes out to the grief-stricken family Neetu, Ranbir, Riddhima, Daboo, Rima & Chimpu at their tremendous loss. Truly is a huge loss also to Film Industry & all those who loved him. Really gone too soon Be with the divine in peace Chintu."

Rishi died on April 30, 2020, after battling cancer for two years. He was treated in New York before he returned to India in September 2019. His wife, actor Neetu Kapoor was by his side through the treatment. The couple got married on January 22, 1980, and had two children--Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Ranbir Kapoor.

Rishi was last seen in the 2019 film The Body alongside Emraan Hashmi and Shobita Sobhita Dhulipala. He had signed the Hindi remake of The Intern, with Deepika Padukone. However, she recently announced that Amitabh Bachchan would be filling his shoes now. His final release will be Sharmaji Namkeen, which was completed by Paresh Rawal after his death.