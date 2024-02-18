Poonam Pandey trolled after she removes all cervical cancer posts from Instagram days after death stunt: 'More drama'

Actor-model Poonam Pandey again back in the news. This time she grabbed attention after she decided to delete all of her Instagram posts related to cervical cancer, days after she faked her death in the name of cancer awareness. In a new Instagram post on Saturday, Poonam wrote, “The truth shall be revealed soon.” Also read | Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay slapped with ₹100 crore defamation lawsuit: Report Poonam Pandey's Instagram posts on cancer have all been deleted. (File Photo/AFP)

Poonam Pandey deletes cervical cancer posts

While Poonam is yet to reveal something, the internet is not happy about her move, after she made headlines around the world for her death stunt. Reacting to Poonam's new post, many have expressed displeasure once again.

Internet reacts to Poonam

One Instagram user wrote in the comments section of Poonam's latest post, “She literally deleted everything about cervical cancer.” Some people also reacted to her caption. “We don't want to hear any fake truth,” wrote a person. One more commented, “Not interested.” Someone else slammed her, writing, “More drama.” Yet another person wrote, “Come on, don’t create drama again Poonam.”

What did Poonam do?

On February 2, Poonam made headlines when a post on her official Instagram handle claimed that she died from cervical cancer. Her manager also confirmed to publications that she had died of cervical cancer at the age of 32. However, a day later, Poonam reappeared on Instagram, saying that she had faked her own death to spread awareness about cervical cancer.

The truth behind Poonam's ‘death’

In an Instagram video, she said, “I am alive. I didn't die of cervical cancer. Unfortunately, I can't say that about those hundreds and thousands of women who have lost their lives because of cervical cancer." Her publicity stunt backfired brutally, causing uproar and trolling on the internet.

Multiple complaints have been filed against Poonam for her fake death stint. This also includes a defamation lawsuit of ₹100 crore against Poonam and her husband, Sam Bombay, over the fake death stunt, as per Times of India. All India Cine Workers also filed an FIR against Poonam for the stunt.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Sam Bombay had said that he wasn't surprised about his wife pulling off such a stunt. “I'm delighted she did. She is alive. That's enough for me. Alhamdullilah,” he said.

“I am happy she is still alive. She has a lot to contribute. Listen to me, if someone raises awareness about an issue with complete disregard for their fame or image, let's respect that. Poonam Pandey is timeless. She is the boldest Indian woman. Several years from now, she'll be celebrated,” he also said.

