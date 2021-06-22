Poonam Pandey denies pregnancy rumours: ‘For women, it is good news and for me, it was bad’

Model-turned-actor Poonam Pandey has denied rumours that she is expecting her first child with her husband, director Sam Bombay. She said that her life is ‘an open book’, and she would distribute sweets the day she actually gets pregnant.

It was being reported that Poonam Pandey is six weeks pregnant with Sam Bombay’s child but she rubbished the news as fake. The two got married in an intimate ceremony in September last year, after being in a live-in relationship for two years.

Speaking to Zoom, Poonam said, “Zabardasti pregnant mat banao (Do not forcefully make me pregnant). For women, it is good news and for me, it was bad, as I was not pregnant. Ek bar puch toh loh (At least, ask me once). Anything about my life is like an open book. Me pede batungi, agar me pregnant hu (I will distribute sweets if I become pregnant).”





Poonam and Sam tied the knot on September 1, 2020, at their home in Bandra, Mumbai, with only their close friends and family members in attendance. She announced the news on Instagram by sharing a picture from the wedding along with the caption, “Here’s looking forward to seven lifetimes with you.”

Less than a month after the wedding, Poonam filed a domestic violence against Sam, claiming that he beat her up brutally and led to her being hospitalised for several days. However, they got back together within days.

Speaking to a leading daily, Poonam said that she and Sam ‘love each other too much’. She said, “We are trying to iron out things and have more or less sorted it all out. We are back together. You know what? We both love each other too much. We are madly in love. And, which shaadi does not have its ups and downs?” He, meanwhile, said that the entire matter was ‘blown out of proportion’.