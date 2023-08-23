Prakash Raj thanks ISRO for Chandrayaan-3's moon landing after 'chaiwala' row

Actor and politician Prakash Raj took to Twitter and joined many on the internet who are currently extending gratitude to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. On Wednesday, India created history when Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm. Prakash's tweet arrived days after he was criticised for his Chandrayaan-3 joke in one of his latest posts on Twitter. Also read: Chandrayaan-3 landing: Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma, Kartik Aaryan, others celebrate the historic moment Prakash Raj tweeted on Chandrayaan-3 success after facing criticism for his joke on the same.

Prakash Raj on Chandrayaan 3 success

Prakash Raj wrote on Twitter, “PROUD MOMENT for INDIA and to Humankind… Thank you #ISRO #Chandrayaan3 #VikramLander and to everyone who contributed to make this happen .. may this guide us to Explore and Celebrate the mystery of our UNIVERSE .. #justasking.”

Prakash Raj controversy

Previously, Prakash Raj was criticised massively when he shared a cartoon on the micro-blogging site. The cartoon depicted a man in a vest and lungi, pouring tea, which he called the “first picture coming from the Moon." Sharing the post, he wrote, “BREAKING NEWS:- First picture coming from the Moon by #VikramLander Wowww #justasking.” Upon getting trolled, he later clarified, "Hate sees only Hate… I was referring to a joke of #Armstrong times… celebrating our Kerala Chaiwala... which Chaiwala did the trolls see? If you don't get a joke then the joke is on you .. GROW UP #justasking.”

A day later, Prakash tweeted an article providing context to his ‘chaiwala’ joke. He wrote in the caption, "In a new tweet on Tuesday, Prakash Raj addressed his trolls and wrote, “ATTENTION:-dear #Unacedemy trolls and #godimedia who know only one #Chaiwala .. proudly presenting .. the ever inspiring our own malayali chaiwala since 1960 s ..if you want to be educated please read #justasking"

Celebs on Chandrayaan-3

Meanwhile, several celebrities took to social media and congratulated ISRO. Celebrating the moment, Shah Rukh Khan posted a picture of the Chandrayaan-3 landing on Twitter and added the lyrics of his song Chaand Taare from his 1997 film Yes Boss. He wrote, “Chaand Taare todh laoon….Saari Duniya par main chhaoon. Aaj india aur @isro chhaa gaya. (India and ISRO have done it today). Congratulations to all the scientists and engineers…the whole team which has made India so proud. Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon. #Chandrayaan3."

Alia Bhatt reposted a photo of the Chandrayaan-3 landing, which was shared by ISRO and wrote, “And the rest is history." Akshay Kumar wrote on Instagram, “A billion hearts saying THANK YOU ISRO. You've made us proud. Lucky to be watching history. India is on the moon, we are over the moon. #Chandrayaan3” “A historic day for India today as #Chandrayaan3 lands on the moon. Thank you to @ISRO.IN and the entire team for working with a passion to make us all believe that no dream is too far…even the moon! Jai Hind!,” also said filmmaker Karan Johar.

