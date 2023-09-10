Pranaay: With films working, music too earned back its listeners

Composer-singer Pranaay calls it a big turn-around of the things with audience coming back to theatres and a range of films doing well on box office with most recent ones being OMG2 and Gadar2. Pranaay (HT)

“Music and films go hand in hand in our country as we are colourful people. Good music and content together make an unbeatable package. We know one good song can add a lot to the premise of any film in our country. As we were struggling to win back the audience post-pandemic it was a long wait, I feel. The way things have shaped up of late is magical. Films doing well means music too earned back its listeners,” says Munna Michael and Baaghi 1-3 composer.

Talking about his latest outing doing great at box-office, Pranaay says, “The song Ho Tayyaar, picturised on Akshay (Kumar) sir and Pankaj Tripathi sung by Kailash Kher, not only plays at the turning point of the film but also changed a lot for me as the music creator. Seeing it garnering high views was so rewarding as a composer. As we all know OMG2 was set in Ujjain (MP), so the maker Amit Rai wanted something very earthy and a pure Hindi song. So, here it is!”

Pranaay shares how he earlier had thought to use a similar composition for Kumar’s other film. “Akshay sir has a great ear for music, and I had prepared a piece some time back for his other film but it couldn’t be used then. Imagine, he remembered the piece and asked music supervisors to connect with me and that’s how the full song came to life for OMG2. The way sir involves himself in every department of the project is commendable for an actor of his stature who has so much on his shoulders.”

The composer who started his career with Raaz2 asserts that OTT surely has helped creative people to spread their wings. “I took up OTT projects too and have been part of quite a few including Kafas and Yeh Meri Family season-2. Composing for films is different ball game whereas for OTT the requirement is too precise. My love for films is beyond doubt so I love composing for films. When I hear my songs being played, it takes me on cloud nine as I know how many sleepless nights I had before creating a single composition. This is more the reason I have stayed away from remixing till date and will continue doing original stuff.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR S Farah Rizvi S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City. ...view detail