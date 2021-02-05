IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Pranutan: Notebook didn’t do well at the box office, that automatically makes it difficult to get more work
Actor Pranutan is the daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl.
Actor Pranutan is the daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl.
bollywood

Pranutan: Notebook didn’t do well at the box office, that automatically makes it difficult to get more work

Actor Pranutan talks about why it took her time to sign her second film after her debut Notebook (2019), still auditioning for films, and her second film getting stuck.
READ FULL STORY
By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:19 PM IST

Notebook marked her debut in Bollywood, but it has been two years since, and Pranutan has taken her time in choosing the right project. Helmet will be her next with Aparshakti Khurana, which has been stuck due to the Covid crisis.

On why she decided to not go on a signing spree after her debut, she says, “Honestly, there were things coming my way, but they were things I wasn’t happy with, or felt I wouldn’t be able to give justice to because I didn’t believe in the character I was asked to play.”

The 27-year-old adds that she was “going mad” and wanted to be back on set. But even then she didn’t want to do anything and everything that came her way.

“Notebook didn’t do well at the box office, that automatically makes it difficult for me as an actor to get more work. At the end of the day, it is about viability and marketability. Having said that, for me to get Helmet, it took me eight months. I had signed it in November-December 2019. I was also doing a lot of auditions. Through that process, I got this film, and then went on to do five auditions. I was just lucky Helmet worked out at that time,” she tells us.

Getting a film after all this while and then it getting stuck must have bothered her to no limit. We ask Pranutan, and she says, “I never believed something is permanent, every phase in your life changes, whether good or bad. I also think we as a group of people were going through this. Everybody was facing setback of some nature or the other. When you are in it together, you automatically garner more strength. How they cope, it’s inspirational. The past year has been difficult for everybody. You can’t keep on feeling bad about everything. You can’t change.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
On Eid this year, John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 is set to clash with Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.
On Eid this year, John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 is set to clash with Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.
bollywood

Year of big clashes, but is it the right time for box office fights?

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:59 PM IST
Now that cinemas have been allowed 100% occupancy, is it a good idea for films to clash given the financial health of the industry or should released be spaced out so that everyone gets a chance to recover some of the loss? Experts weight in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Pranutan is the daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl.
Actor Pranutan is the daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl.
bollywood

Pranutan: Notebook didn’t do well at the box office, that automatically makes it difficult to get more work

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:19 PM IST
Actor Pranutan talks about why it took her time to sign her second film after her debut Notebook (2019), still auditioning for films, and her second film getting stuck.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Ananya Panday will be seen next in Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda.
Actor Ananya Panday will be seen next in Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda.
bollywood

Ananya Panday: I believe in healthy competition with my contemporaries

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:10 PM IST
Actor Ananya Panday talks about supporting her contemporaries, why the fame doesn’t go to her head, and more.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aamir Khan and Elli AvrRam will appear in a music video together.
Aamir Khan and Elli AvrRam will appear in a music video together.
bollywood

Aamir Khan dances with Elli AvrRam on Koi Jaane Na set, video is a hit online

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:22 PM IST
  • A video of Aamir Khan and Elli AvrRam, dancing on the sets of Koi Jaane Na, has been shared online.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A still from the video shared by Kangana Ranaut from sets of Dhaakad.
A still from the video shared by Kangana Ranaut from sets of Dhaakad.
bollywood

Kangana says ' 25 cr being spent on an action sequence' for Dhaakad

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:46 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut has shared a video of the rehearsals for her film, Dhaakad. The actor said an action scene will be filmed at a cost of 25 crore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gourav in The White Tiger. He’s currently learning Tamil and wants to learn Malayalam so he can branch out in different directions, with an eye on films made across India and beyond.
Gourav in The White Tiger. He’s currently learning Tamil and wants to learn Malayalam so he can branch out in different directions, with an eye on films made across India and beyond.
bollywood

Adarsh Gourav: A dark horse powers ahead in Bollywood

By Anupama Chopra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:21 PM IST
“His success is thrilling,” says Anupama Chopra in this week’s column. “His talent and hard work shine through in the role of the evil Balram in The White Tiger. I can’t wait to see what he does next.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut had tweeted in support of her sister Rangoli Chandel who had shared hateful messages on Twitter.
Kangana Ranaut had tweeted in support of her sister Rangoli Chandel who had shared hateful messages on Twitter.
bollywood

Court seeks progress report on probe against Kangana Ranaut's hateful posts

By HT Entertainment Desk | PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:18 PM IST
Magistrate court in Mumbai seeks progress report on probe against Kangana Ranaut on objectionable posts on social media in April last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vishal Bhardwaj's film Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola released in 2013.(REUTERS)
Vishal Bhardwaj's film Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola released in 2013.(REUTERS)
bollywood

Vishal Bhardwaj reflects on farmers' crisis shown in Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:48 PM IST
  • Director Vishal Bhardwaj shared an article on Twitter which spoke about how his 2013 film, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, spoke about farmers' fears of land grab by businessmen, well ahead of time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anushka-Virat, Kapil Sharma, Kalki Koechlin, Hardik Pandya and a host of celebs have chosen unusual names for their little ones. (Photos: Instagram)
Anushka-Virat, Kapil Sharma, Kalki Koechlin, Hardik Pandya and a host of celebs have chosen unusual names for their little ones. (Photos: Instagram)
bollywood

What’s in a name: Here’s what these celeb baby names mean

By Srinidhi Gopalakrishnan, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:45 PM IST
Vamika, Anayra, Agastya — Bollywood parents are opting for unique yet meaningful names with a divine reference, for their newborns.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shanaya Kapoor is the latest star kids to make her Instagram public.
Shanaya Kapoor is the latest star kids to make her Instagram public.
bollywood

Shanaya Kapoor shows off belly dancing skills, says she stole Suhana's skirt

By HT Entertainment Desk, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:43 PM IST
  • Shanaya Kapoor shared a short clip and pictures from her belly dance session. Watch it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Milind Soman with wife Ankita Konwar.
Milind Soman with wife Ankita Konwar.
bollywood

Milind Soman says he got the most awards in 2020: 'Best award came from Ankita'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:15 PM IST
  • Milind Soman has spoken about 'the best award' that came from his wife, Ankita Konwar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jacqueline Fernandez has reportedly moved into the house previously owned by Priyanka Chopra.
Jacqueline Fernandez has reportedly moved into the house previously owned by Priyanka Chopra.
bollywood

Jacqueline Fernandez moves into Priyanka Chopra's old house, worth 7 cr

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:55 PM IST
  • Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has reportedly moved into the house Priyanka Chopra owned during her wedding to Nick Jonas in 2018.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ayushmann Khurrana in his look for Anek.
Ayushmann Khurrana in his look for Anek.
bollywood

Ayushmann suggested Anubhav Sinha to let him sport an eyebrow slit in Anek

By HT Entertainment Desk | ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:47 PM IST
Ayushmann Khurrana has revealed it was his idea to sport an eyebrow slit in Anubhav Sinha's upcoming film, Anek.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Randeep Hooda shared a clip where Kangana Ranaut played a character called Rihanna.
Randeep Hooda shared a clip where Kangana Ranaut played a character called Rihanna.
bollywood

Randeep Hooda shares a throwback film clip of Kangana Ranaut as 'Rehana', watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:41 PM IST
Randeep Hooda on Thursday shared a short video clip from his 2010 film, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, in which he discusses a character named Rehana, played by Kangana Ranaut. Watch here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rhea Chakraborty outside her gym.
Rhea Chakraborty outside her gym.
bollywood

'I am getting better': Rhea's response to paparazzi when asked how she's doing

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:09 PM IST
  • Actor Rhea Chakraborty was spotted on Friday at her usual gym, and told the gathered photographers that she's on the road to recovery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP