Pranutan: Notebook didn’t do well at the box office, that automatically makes it difficult to get more work
Notebook marked her debut in Bollywood, but it has been two years since, and Pranutan has taken her time in choosing the right project. Helmet will be her next with Aparshakti Khurana, which has been stuck due to the Covid crisis.
On why she decided to not go on a signing spree after her debut, she says, “Honestly, there were things coming my way, but they were things I wasn’t happy with, or felt I wouldn’t be able to give justice to because I didn’t believe in the character I was asked to play.”
The 27-year-old adds that she was “going mad” and wanted to be back on set. But even then she didn’t want to do anything and everything that came her way.
“Notebook didn’t do well at the box office, that automatically makes it difficult for me as an actor to get more work. At the end of the day, it is about viability and marketability. Having said that, for me to get Helmet, it took me eight months. I had signed it in November-December 2019. I was also doing a lot of auditions. Through that process, I got this film, and then went on to do five auditions. I was just lucky Helmet worked out at that time,” she tells us.
Getting a film after all this while and then it getting stuck must have bothered her to no limit. We ask Pranutan, and she says, “I never believed something is permanent, every phase in your life changes, whether good or bad. I also think we as a group of people were going through this. Everybody was facing setback of some nature or the other. When you are in it together, you automatically garner more strength. How they cope, it’s inspirational. The past year has been difficult for everybody. You can’t keep on feeling bad about everything. You can’t change.”
