Preity Zinta celebrates Christmas with family: Husband Gene and son Jai twin, daughter Gia dances by Xmas tree

Bollywood star Preity Zinta spread festive cheer this Christmas by sharing heartwarming glimpses of her family's celebrations on social media. The star took to Instagram to post a series of candid photos featuring her husband Gene Goodenough and their twin children, capturing the joy and warmth of the holiday season. Preity Zinta posted joyful family photos on social media, highlighting her husband and children in festive celebrations.

Preity shares Christmas celebrations on social media

In her post, Preity wrote, “Merry Christmas and happy holidays from ours to yours. Wish you all loads of love, light and happiness always” alongside images that delighted fans. The photos show the Veer Zaara star smiling with her husband, her daughter Gia dancing in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree, and her son Jai sharing playful moments with his father, both dressed in matching outfits.

Preity often shares treasured moments with her twins, who she welcomed with husband Gene Goodenough in 2021 through surrogacy. Over the years, she has offered occasional peeks into their family life while keeping her kids' faces and identities generally private.

The Soldier actor also took a moment to reflect on gratitude during Thanksgiving, posting a heartfelt note about the unconventional celebrations due to her busy schedule.

She wrote, “This Thanksgiving weekend has been celebrated over video calls & phone calls. It’s not ideal to be away from the family but I cannot complain as I have so much to be grateful for. I’m grateful for my family and friends, thankful for all the opportunities and struggles that make me a better version of myself and most of all I’m thankful for having a partner who understands me and my crazy working schedule now that I’m back on set. Cannot wait to get back home. Till then Happy Thanksgiving weekend to all of you who celebrate.”

Preity's upcoming work

She is set to appear in the upcoming historical drama Lahore 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and starring Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh. The film, backed by Aamir Khan, is set against the backdrop of The Partition.