Preity Zinta takes fans on a tour of her kitchen garden in LA, shows latest orange harvest

Preity Zinta has shared yet another glimpse of what keeps her going, besides her kids, to keep indoors during the coronavirus pandemic. The actor has now shared a video to show off her oranges which she grew in her kitchen garden.

Preity looked excited as she pointed out the oranges. She expressed surprise at the size of the plant which was comparatively smaller than the usual. The actor couldn't stop expressing her happiness on the new harvest while talking about how “sweet and juicy” the oranges were. She ended the video claiming that it was too cold outside to continue recording.

With the surge of covid cases around us & newborns at home we have been in our own bio bubble-in our own world. I’m not going to lie - It’s been tough to be indoors for so long. What keeps me going besides the kids are my lovely plants, fruit & vegetable trees. pic.twitter.com/mRcxbNvfdd — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) January 17, 2022

Sharing the video, which had her husband Gene Goodenough behind the camera, Preity wrote on Twitter, "With the surge of covid cases around us and newborns at home we have been in our own bio bubble - in our own world. I’m not going to lie - It’s been tough to be indoors for so long. What keeps me going besides the kids are my lovely plants, fruit and vegetable trees."

She further added, “This naval orange tree is 2 yrs old and has the sweetest oranges. If you try planting one please do it. After oranges from Nagpur these oranges are my favourite. Here’s to appreciating the simple things in life and finding an organic connection with Mother Earth. (camera icon) Mr.Goodenough. #organic #oranges #gharkikheti #ting.”

Preity is currently at her Los Angeles home with husband Gene Goodenough and their twins, Gia and Jai. They were born in November last year via surrogacy.

Few weeks ago, Preity had given a glimpse of her banana tree. She had said in the video, “So here's to healthy organic living, here's to banana milkshakes, here's to all things bananas. I am going bananas all over.”

