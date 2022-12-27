Preity Zinta wishes Salman Khan on birthday with mushy pics: 'Was so nice to see you on my short and sweet trip'

Preity Zinta wished her friend Salman Khan with mushy pictures on his 57th birthday. Taking to Twitter, Preity Zinta posted two candid photos with Salman, whom she met recently. In the first photo, Salman had his arm around Preity and looked at her. She smiled looking away from him. In the second picture, Salman rested his face against Preity's as they both smiled with closed eyes. (Also Read | Fans throng outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments home on birthday, he salutes them. Watch video)

In the photos, Salman wore a blue T-shirt while Preity opted for a printed black T-shirt. Preity captioned the post, “Happy Birthday Salman (red heart emoji). It was so nice to see you on my short and sweet trip. May you always keep smiling, shining and lighting up not just movie screens but all our lives today, tomorrow and always. Love you to the moon and back (heart eyes emoji). Stay safe, healthy and rocking…”

Happy Birthday Salman ❤️It was so nice to see you on my short n sweet trip. May you always keep smiling, shining and lighting up not just movie screens but all our lives today, tomorrow and always. Love you to the moon & back 😍 Stay safe,healthy and rocking. #ting #happybirthday pic.twitter.com/RxZNwTgfrL — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) December 27, 2022

Salman celebrated his birthday with friends early on Monday. He hosted a grand birthday bash, which saw the presence of various Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Pooja Hegde, Suniel Shetty, Sangeet Bijlani, Sonakshi Sinha and Iulia Vantur, among many others.

Salman will be next seen in director Farhad Samji's upcoming family entertainer film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Pooja Hegde. The film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2023. Apart from that, he also has an action thriller film Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2023.

Earlier this month, Preity, who is living with her husband Gene Goodenough in the US, visited India. During her travels, she paid a visit to the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai. She also visited her friends in Delhi and also took blessings at a temple.

Recently, on Christmas, she posted a video of a decked-up tree. Preity captioned the post, "Merry Christmas from our family to yours. May the spirit of Christmas being joy, happiness, peace and togetherness to all of you and your families. Loads of love and light always."

Preity tied the knot with Gene Goodenough in February 2016 and since then she has been living in the US. In November 2021, the couple welcomed twins, Jai and Gia, via surrogacy. Their children turned one this year.

